No Civil Trial: Gabby Petito's Parents Reach Deal With Laundries as Killer Fiancé's 'Frantic' Voicemails Are Revealed
Gabby Petito's parents reached a "confidential settlement" with Brian Laundrie's mom and dad, and there will be no civil trial in May, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking news was revealed on Wednesday, shortly after Brian's voicemails from the hours following her murder were released.
Chris and Roberta Laundrie struck a deal with Petito's family on Tuesday during a private mediation at a secret location and will no longer face off in trial.
"After a long day of mediation, a confidential resolution has been reached between the parents of Gabby Petito, the parents of Brian Laundrie and attorney Steven Bertolino to which all parties reluctantly agreed in order to avoid further legal expenses and prolonged personal conflict,” a statement released by the Petito family lawyer told WFLA. “Our hope is to close this chapter of our lives to allow us to move on and continue to honor the legacy of our beautiful daughter, Gabby.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Gabby's mom, Nichole Schmidt, and her dad, Joseph Petito, filed a lawsuit in 2022, accusing the Laundries of knowing their daughter “had been murdered by their son."
They claimed the Laundries purposely gave them false hope that she would be reunited with her loved ones after going missing during a cross-country road trip with Brian.
Gabby's parents later added Bertolino to the suit, insisting his public statement during her search was intended to cause her family emotional distress.
Nicole and Joseph said, "The Laundries and Steven Bertolino knew that Gabby Petito was deceased and that under those circumstances, the statement was insensitive, cold-hearted, and outrageous."
Gabby's body was found on September 19, 2021, near an undeveloped camping area at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. It was later revealed she had been strangled to death.
Hours before the settlement news, Brian's desperate phone calls to his parents in the hours after Gabby's murder were revealed through court documents.
Chris and Roberta claimed their son was "extremely frantic" on the phone, begging them for help and suggesting he needed a lawyer. They said he kept repeating, "Gabby's gone."
Still, his mom insisted she did not know that Gabby was dead during the calls. When asked why she failed to ask for details, Roberta responded, “I guess I was nervous, upset, tired. I think at that point Steven [Bertolino] had already said don’t talk about anything. I can’t remember.”
Brian took his own life in October 2021. It was later revealed he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Brian wrote a note admitting he murdered Gabby, calling the act "merciful."