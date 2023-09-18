Tarek El Moussa’s Company Fighting $350k Lawsuit Over Canceled Home Deal

Tarek El Moussa’s company has demanded a lawsuit filed by an LA-based woman for breaching an alleged home deal be thrown out of court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the HGTV star’s company Tarek Buys Houses has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case brought by Ruby Vidato.

In her lawsuit, Vidato said El Moussa’s company backed out of a deal to buy her home which caused her to lose out on a substantial amount of money. Tarek Buys Houses describes itself as a “private real estate investment company dedicated to helping property-owners in tough situations sell houses for cash.” On its website, the company touted it “pays cash for houses, single-or multi-family, in any condition, helping homeowners achieve the fairest as-is price for their home.”

In her lawsuit, Vidato said she owned a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Los Angeles. She said Tarek Buys Houses agreed to buy her home for $1.8 million in May 2022. VIdato said she signed the deal and kicked out the tenants who were living in the pad.

However, she claimed a company rep called her weeks later telling her they could not move forward with the deal due to “market shifting and other excuses.” She claimed the rep said the owner of the company would follow up with her. VIdato said she never received a call and instead was contacted by another employee of Tarek Buys Houses.

Vidato said Tarek Buys Houses sent her a Cancellation of Escrow and Contract to sign. She said she refused to sign the paperwork since she didn’t agree to cancelling the deal. Vidato said she ended up selling her home in September 2022 for $1.5 million, $300k less than her deal with Tarek’s company.

The lawsuit demanded $350k in damages plus attorney fees. In the newly filed answer, a lawyer for Tarek Buys Houses claimed that Vidato failed to have her tenants removed by the agreed upon deadline.

Further, they claimed that Vidato’s daughter had text the company rep stating her mother had decided not to move forward with the deal. Tarek Buys Homes has demanded the entire lawsuit be thrown out its legal fees paid for in the case.