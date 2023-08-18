Justin Bieber and Manager Scooter Braun Still Working Together, Pop Star ‘Not Taking Meetings’ For New Rep: Source
Justin Bieber and his longtime manager Scooter Braun are still heavily involved with each other despite claims otherwise, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com that despite a recent report claiming Bieber and Braun were on the outs and no longer speaking — there have been no changes in the duo’s relationship.
We’re told the two are still working together and Bieber has not taken any meetings in a search for new management. The report claimed Bieber and his wife Hailey were in the process of “cleaning house” and replacing his team of lawyers and agents.
Reps for all parties confirmed to RadarOnline.com that Bieber and Braun are not parting ways.
Another insider told Entertainment Tonight, “Justin and Scooter are still working together. Justin is not taking meetings to look for new management. The two recently worked on something together."
Bieber has been working with Braun ever since the manager discovered the singer on YouTube.
Bieber and Braun have been like brothers for years. Back in 2019, the pop star defended his manager publicly in Braun’s war with Taylor Swift over her music catalog.
She accused him of “manipulative bullying” after Braun bought Big Machine Records, which holds the rights to all of the singer’s first six albums.
Bieber wrote, “Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter.”
He added, ‘Anyway, One thing I know is both Scooter and I love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online I dont believe solves anything.”
“I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line,” he added.