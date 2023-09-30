'He Acts Like a Needy Kid': Hailey Bieber Growing Tired of Justin Bieber's Immature Behavior, Sources Claim
Justin Bieber's marriage to model Hailey Bieber is allegedly on the rocks due to the former pre-teen idol's refusal to grow up, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources told the National Enquirer that Hailey, 26, is over dealing with the Peter Pan-like mindset that husband Justin, 29, has put on display in recent weeks.
An unhappy Hailey has reportedly had it with the I Don't Care singer's teen tantrums and childish behavior.
"He acts like a needy kid all the time and she's constantly having to apologize for him and try to get him to act like an adult," dished an insider on Hailey's alleged marriage frustrations.
In addition to Justin's "needy kid" tendencies, Hailey was allegedly "mortified" by her husband at a product launch event for her beauty line, rhode skin, in late August.
While Hailey dazzled in a spicy red bustier mini dress apropos for the Big Apple affair, Justin arrived at his wife's ultra-glam outing dressed in a hoodie and gym shorts. The pop star was branded as "disrespectful" over the frumpy fit, and critics accused him of failing to rise to the occasion for his wife's special moment.
"You look beautiful!’ But girl, Why was your husband dressed for a Sunday morning hangover coffee run?" one fan commented on Hailey's Instagram post celebrating the launch.
"Justin seemed like he didn’t even want to be at your launch," read one observer's reply. Another remarked, "I'd be so angry if I was giving the girls my best look of the year and here comes my husband."
One critic went as far as suggesting that Hailey and Justin looked "like they’re being forced to stay married."
"This is a marriage based on Justin's childish needs and it's doomed," the insider told the National Enquirer.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Justin and Haley's reps for comment.
In March, rumors spread that the couple's marriage was on the rocks after Justin was spotted without his wedding band at his birthday party, which Hailey attended. At the time, his wife was caught up in an internet feud with loyal fans of Justin's ex, Selena Gomez.
Selena and Justin were on-again, off-again from 2010 to 2018. Shortly after their final split, Justin moved on to Hailey and they tied the not in 2018.
"They got married very young and didn't know what they were getting into, and it's been up and down ever since," the source said of the couple.