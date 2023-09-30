'He Acts Like a Needy Kid': Hailey Bieber Growing Tired of Justin Bieber's Immature Behavior, Sources Claim

An unhappy Hailey has reportedly had it with the I Don't Care singer's teen tantrums and childish behavior.

"He acts like a needy kid all the time and she's constantly having to apologize for him and try to get him to act like an adult," dished an insider on Hailey's alleged marriage frustrations.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.