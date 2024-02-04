30 Celebrities Who Have Dated The Same Person

Giuliana Rancic made headlines after releasing a memoir that revealed that Jerry O'Connell cheated on her with the Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell.

He responded to the claims while appearing on Watch What Happens Live!, saying that his ex is a very nice girl.

"I don't want to say anything negative," he said. She's a very nice girl. We had a very fun time. It was decades ago. I don't believe cell phones were used then. It was like horse and buggy… It was a while ago."

The same cheating allegations emerged after his split from the musician, though Halliwell dismissed the claims.