Frail-Looking Wendy Williams Sobs About Money Struggles as She's Seen for the First Time in One Year

Wendy Williams broke down while detailing her money issues and mental and health struggles in her first sighting in a year, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 59-year-old former talk show host couldn't hide her emotions when discussing her issues in a new trailer of a two-night documentary event set to premiere on Lifetime this month.
The upsetting clip was removed after it was released.
"Since I was 6 years old, all I wanted was to be famous," Wendy said as several of her career highlights flashed on camera, including her longtime stint on The Wendy Williams Show and getting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame; however, as The Sun posted out, things took a turn when she started detailing the current state of her life.
"I have no money," Williams stated. "And let me tell you something, if it happens to me, it can happen to you," she warned before sobbing and clutching onto a pillow, bringing it close to her chest for comfort.
In one disturbing scene, a family member could be heard asking a frail-looking Williams if she drank an entire bottle of vodka "today."
She snapped back at it to "keep the bottle there" while she lay in bed. The former radio host's son, Kevin Hunter Jr., appeared in the documentary.
At one point, he defended her despite their struggling relationship. Kevin said his mother had "done a really good job at making it seem like everything's OK." He later confessed, "But in reality, there's something wrong going on."
Kevin also took a stand on rumors that Williams wants to be back in the spotlight by claiming she has "worked enough."
Other troubling trailer moments include Wendy saying she "didn't know" while she was driving around Manhattan, where she's lived for several years. Her family also claimed she seemed to be "losing memory."
Williams confessed to her niece, Alex Finnie, that the random people she referenced who had been around were "stealing money from me" — seemingly confirming the speculation that was surrounding her finances.
The former beloved star's two-part documentary airs on Lifetime on February 24 and 25.