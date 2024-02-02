Frail-Looking Wendy Williams Sobs About Money Struggles as She's Seen for the First Time in One Year

She snapped back at it to "keep the bottle there" while she lay in bed. The former radio host's son, Kevin Hunter Jr., appeared in the documentary.

At one point, he defended her despite their struggling relationship. Kevin said his mother had "done a really good job at making it seem like everything's OK." He later confessed, "But in reality, there's something wrong going on."

Kevin also took a stand on rumors that Williams wants to be back in the spotlight by claiming she has "worked enough."