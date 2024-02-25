Wendy Williams Fans Shocked After New Doc Reveals Kevin Jr. Spent $100k of His Mom's Money on Uber Eats

During the episode, Wendy's nephew, Travis Finnie, was asked if any family members were trying to "exploit" the daytime TV star financially. The doc immediately cut to Wendy's son, Kevin Hunter Jr., talking about Wells Fargo allegedly accusing the family of financial wrongdoing.

"When my mom was living down here, as one can imagine, it's not a cheap lifestyle," Kevin Jr. told the producers of the documentary. "The courts tried to frame it as though I was making all these charges for my own happiness."

"My mom has never been a cheap person so whether to be flying her back and forth on private planes or even paying for appointments," he explained. "It was all under one American Express."