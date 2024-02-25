Wendy Williams Fans Shocked After New Doc Reveals Kevin Jr. Spent $100k of His Mom's Money on Uber Eats
The first episode of the Lifetime documentary series Where is Wendy Williams? premiered on Saturday, February 24, shedding light on the former US daytime TV host's personal life and financial affairs.
Fans of the former talk-show host were left shocked when they learned about Wendy approving her son spending $100,000 on Uber Eats.
During the episode, Wendy's nephew, Travis Finnie, was asked if any family members were trying to "exploit" the daytime TV star financially. The doc immediately cut to Wendy's son, Kevin Hunter Jr., talking about Wells Fargo allegedly accusing the family of financial wrongdoing.
"When my mom was living down here, as one can imagine, it's not a cheap lifestyle," Kevin Jr. told the producers of the documentary. "The courts tried to frame it as though I was making all these charges for my own happiness."
"My mom has never been a cheap person so whether to be flying her back and forth on private planes or even paying for appointments," he explained. "It was all under one American Express."
Travis revealed that Kevin ended up spending over $100,000 of his mom's money for food home delievery apps.
"To put it into perspective. Kevin's birthday party that his mom threw was $120,000," Wendy's nephew explained. "Kevin's rent was $80,000. Kevin's Uber Eats probably exceeded $100,000 that his mom approves."
"So for them to have a court case and ripping him away from taking care of his mother is very questionable."
Kevin Jr. was asked if he ever took money out of his mother's account. He answered, "Not without her consent. The people involved with it know how the process was. I feel like everyone is trying to protect themselves at this point. I've never told nothing but the truth when it came to that."
After the episode aired, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their disbelief over Kevin Jr.'s UberEats bill.
One user shared a clip of the doc in a post that read, "If you watched Wendy Williams, then you will remember how she talked about being thrifty about groceries. She would not be okay spending $100k on Uber eats. I’m not convinced."
Another user exclaimed, "HOW YOU SPEND 100K ON UBER EATS KNOWING UR MOMMA OUT OF WORK.. ?"
A third person commented, "Wait a minute. I ain't rich but I might spend $200 per month on Doordash/Uber Eats. $350 this month because of the Super Bowl. But $100,00? What are you doing? Ordering Steak, Caviar and Lobster every day?"