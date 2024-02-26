Diva Behavior: Barbra Streisand Recruits Flashlight-Shining Security Guard to Avoid Photos at SAG Awards Afterparty
Barbra Streisand went above and beyond to ensure that no one captured a candid shot of her after her big night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources from inside a star-studded afterparty said the acclaimed singer-actress had recruited someone to handle the job so she wouldn't have to think twice about it.
Streisand had a guy standing beside her roped-off area "shining a flashlight at anyone attempting to take a phone pic of her," which compromised their shots, according to Puck News. "That's next-level dedication to vanity."
Instead of being able to get a clear image of the Guilt Trip star, onlookers would have their portraits spoiled by the illumination.
Just hours before the event, Streisand was honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award at the highly anticipated ceremony.
Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper presented Streisand with the prize during the event, which was held at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
While taking the stage, she was greeted with a standing ovation and loud cheers. "This is such a wonderful award to get because you know in advance that you're going to get it and you don’t have to sit there and squirm," Streisand quipped.
"Thank you SAG-AFTRA, I'm very proud to be a member for over 60 years. I can't quite believe it. I remember dreaming of being an actress as a teenager, sitting in my bed in Brooklyn with a pint of coffee ice cream and a movie magazine."
Streisand spoke with pride while reflecting on her career achievements and humanitarian accomplishments.
"I never went to college. I always thought acting was my education, in trying to understand the character," she went on. "For a couple of hours people can sit in a theater and escape their own troubles. What an idea: moving pictures on a screen."
"I've always believed in the power of the truth and I think really good actors rely on that," the New York-born performer continued. "So once again, I would like to thank SAG-AFTRA for this fabulous honor and to say to my fellow actors and directors, I've loved working with you, playing with you and inhabiting that magical world with you."
Streisand is the 59th recipient of the award and has proven to be a force in the industry with two Academy Awards, four Primetime Emmy Awards, eight Grammy Awards, and a Tony Award.