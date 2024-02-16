'Sick of Being Her Whipping Boy': Barbra Streisand's Husband James Brolin Tired of Singer's Alleged Nagging: Report
Barbra Streisand is reportedly letting the stress of low book sales cause tension in her marriage to James Brolin, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders claim the Funny Girl actress is furious because her memoir, My Name is Barbra, only sold a measly 210,000 copies during its first weeks on store shelves.
In addition to lackluster sales, insiders claimed Streisand is still reeling from being accused of snubbing late fashion designer Nolan Miller in her book. Stress is now said to be spilling over into the hitmaker's marriage.
In the tell-all, Streisand credits Donna Karen with creating the outfits she wore for her 1994 comeback tour. But a former pal of Miller — who designed the glam gowns worn by Linda Evans and Joan Collins during Dynasty's TV heyday in the '80s — insists the renowned designer was the mastermind behind her custom dresses!
Moles additionally claimed Streisand, who's worth $400 million, was stunned by public backlash over her film company getting a $200,000 handout from the government's COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program to pay staff at her oceanfront estate!
Now, spies snitch Brolin, 83, is bearing the brunt of his wife's bad moods!
"Jim is sick of being her whipping boy," a tipster told the National Enquirer. "She's in his face constantly and complaining about this or that."
"He has the patience of a saint, but friends wonder why he puts up with it," the insider continued. "Barbra's so needy and demanding and treats him like a doormat."
"Lately — even by his standards — she's been off the charts," the source added. "A vacation from marriage is sounding really good about now!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Streisand and Brolin's reps for comment.
The stress of backlash from her low-selling memoir hasn't been the only issue allegedly plaguing Brolin's marriage to Streisand as of late.
As this outlet reported, insiders revealed Streisand's insatiable bedroom needs were becoming too much for Brolin, whom she married in 1998. Sources claimed the award-winning actor "simply can't keep up" with Streisand's intimate demands.
"They've had a very active sex life that would make their friends blush, but these days she's just wearing him out," a tipster said of the couple.
"Barbra is insatiable and has the stamina of a tigress, but Jim's lack of libido is the elephant in the room," the mole added. "He simply can't keep up with her."
Sources giggled that the couple's bedroom woes was likely to be the one topic Streisand would steer clear of mentioning in her tell-all.