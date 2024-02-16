Ryan Seacrest's Height Causing 'Wheel of Fortune' Set to Undergo Major Changes: Report
Incoming host Ryan Seacrest is making major changes to the Wheel of Fortune set to account for his shorter stature, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 5-foot-8 media mogul stands just two inches short than outgoing host Pat Sajak, 77, however, the show's production crew is reportedly busy making sure everything on set gets proportionately downsized for Seacrest's height!
According to a sensational report, sources allege production is outfitting the entire set to accommodate for Seacrest's height.
"The crew has needed to adjust camera angles and even modify the set to address Ryan's height," an insider told the National Enquirer.
"While Ryan stands at 5-foot-8 and Pat Sajak at 5-foot-10, two inches can be crucial in the world of television," the source noted.
It is common for long-running shows to fine-tune the set when transitioning to a new host, thus ensuring a seamless experience for both the host and the audience.
"Ryan might be tiny but he certainly makes up for it with talent," the tipster added. "He's breathing new life into Wheel of Fortune. All we need to do now is make sure the audience and contestants can see him!"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, few are said to be more excited or ready for Seacrest to take over than the exiting host.
While Sajak is expected to pass the baton to Seacrest in September, sources claimed he's already mentally checked out of the gig!
"He's just done, like a high school senior with a few months of class left," an insider said of Sajak.
Sajak has been at the helm of the popular show since 1981, but the insider said he's not expecting a grand farewell.
"To Pat's credit, he's not demanding Sony throw him a huge sentimental farewell or anything like that," the tipster said. "He's going to leave this job as quietly and humbly as possible."
One possible explanation for Sajak's quiet exit could be difference a change in the show's dynamics.
"At first, Pat wanted to have a say in everything, but the network wasn't very open to it," the source explained. "So now he seems to be doing the bare minimum. It's dead obvious he can't wait to get out of here."
Fortunately for the 77-year-old, it appears production is revved up and ready for Seacrest to swoop in and take his spot as soon as he's able to do so.