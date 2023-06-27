Ryan Seacrest Faces Backlash Over 'Wheel of Fortune' Hosting Gig: 'How Many Jobs Do You Need?'
Industry veteran Ryan Seacrest got ripped online after he announced he was taking over as host for Wheel of Fortune, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Seacrest was named Pat Sajak's successor of the popular game show — accepting quite the payday for the new gig. Thanks to his $28 million Wheel of Fortune salary, Seacrest became the highest-paid talent on television, but the internet wasn't exactly thrilled by the news.
The veteran American Idol host shared on Twitter that he was "humbled" to assume Sajak's role on the long-running game show. While the media producer and talent gushed over his new chapter, devoted fans of the program spoke out against Sajak's replacement.
One Twitter user simply asked, "How many jobs do u [sic] need?"
Outraged replies quickly ensued as the internet booed Seacrest and pleaded, "Please change your mind."
"Noooooooo [sic] we don’t want you! Go away lol! You’re just going to ruin this amazing show. I know I’m not alone but I refuse to watch with you hosting." wrote one displeased viewer.
Another chimed in, "We want Pat!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Ryan Seacrest Officially Tapped to Replace Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune,' to Be Paid $28 Million+ Per Year
- Ryan Seacrest's $28 Million 'Wheel of Fortune' Payday: Frontrunner to Replace Pat Sajak Would Become the Highest-Paid Person on Television
- Ryan Seacrest Rumored Frontrunner to Replace Pat Sajak on 'Wheel of Fortune': Sources
Critics branded the former Live! host "awful" as they continued to question his extensive resume. "Does this mean you can quit one of your 20 other jobs?" read one reply.
Even those who saw Seacrest as a good fit were perplexed by his need to continue picking up jobs across Hollywood.
"I think he'll be good at it, but he's already everywhere. How many jobs does a person need?" another critic asked. "I love you, but how many jobs do you need?"
Many responses protested Seacrest being chosen over veteran co-host Vanna White, who reportedly wanted to take over for her longtime costar. "I hope Vanna was asked and turned it down first…. Just sayin'," read one take.
"No one could replace Alex Trebek. Ryan Seacrest, really? No can replace Pat. Poor Vanna," echoed another.