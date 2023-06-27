Ryan Seacrest Faces Backlash Over 'Wheel of Fortune' Hosting Gig: 'How Many Jobs Do You Need?'

Industry veteran Ryan Seacrest got ripped online after he announced he was taking over as host for Wheel of Fortune, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As this outlet reported, Seacrest was named Pat Sajak's successor of the popular game show — accepting quite the payday for the new gig. Thanks to his $28 million Wheel of Fortune salary, Seacrest became the highest-paid talent on television, but the internet wasn't exactly thrilled by the news.