On Set Drama: Ryan Seacrest's 'Snarky Attitude' Causing a Stir on 'American Idol,' Behavior Changed After Host Left 'Live'
Ryan Seacrest has been accused of blasting American Idol contestants with snarky comments and having a sour attitude on set, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
"Ryan used to be such a nice, sweet guy, but he's changed so much," an insider close to the ABC singing competition series spilled. "These days, he always seems to be in a bad mood. He's even snappy with his co-stars."
Sources with knowledge of the situation claim there has been a chip on his shoulder ever since he left Live With Kelly and Ryan after six seasons and the offers dried up.
It was claimed he was tired of playing second-fiddle to cohost Kelly Ripa and wanted to land a higher-profile gig, such as Good Morning America.
"Last year we spoke, and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host," Seacrest shared with viewers about his exit, calling the life change "bittersweet."
As for what transpired in the following months, a tipster claimed that "he expected the offers to come pouring in, but that hasn't happened."
"People are starting to wonder if he was the main problem," the source confided. "He needs an attitude adjustment."
Meanwhile, others in Seacrest's inner circle deny the claims and said that he is always having a blast on-set. "He's not at all upset about his decision to leave Live and he's been enjoying tuning in to Kelly and Mark while doing Idol and radio from LA."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Seacrest for comment.
The TV personality, who also serves as host of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest, hasn't revealed if he has any new projects on the horizon.
"He's just left with American Idol and his radio show — and he's not happy about it. His ego is very bruised," claimed the insider.
Seacrest was considered to be a judge on the show prior to securing his role as host.
"Originally when the producers, Nigel and Ken, were setting up the show, they had heard me on the radio, here, in Los Angeles," he told Kelly Clarkson in early May. "And they thought that I might fit the panel with whoever else was already on. I guess Simon [Cowell] was already on board. I don't know who else at that point."
"And I thought, 'wait a minute. I would love to audition to be the host,' and so I auditioned eventually to host. And I got the job," he proudly shared.
"So, I'm happy to still have the job."