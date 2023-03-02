Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Ryan Seacrest
Exclusive

'GMA' Execs Eying Ryan Seacrest For Anchor Gig To Clean Up TJ Holmes & Amy Robach Mess

ryanseacret pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 2 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ryan Seacrest has finally escaped his TV partner Kelly Ripa, and insiders believe he’s on to bigger and better things at Good Morning America, RadarOnline.com has learned.

GMA has been racked by the recent TJ Holmes & Amy Robach affair scandal, and network honchos are said to see squeaky-clean Ryan as the perfect person to bring it back to respectability.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly ryan
Source: abc

“It’s a great fit for Ryan and the perfect fit for GMA, which is looking to restore its family-friendly reputation!” said an insider.

Sources said Ryan, 48, who was the driving force behind mega-hit shows American Idol and Keeping Up with the Kardashians — bristled at his secondary role to daytime diva Kelly, 52, who is replacing him on Live! with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly mark
Source: mega

“Ryan had it with being Kelly’s second banana,” revealed the insider. “He seems GMA as the perfect vehicle for him to be center stage again.”

Ryan had plans to move back to Los Angeles but now that is up in the air.

Article continues below advertisement

Network moles said ABC brass recognize Ryan’s star power and have already penciled him in to replace scandal-scarred Amy and T.J. — who made headlines with their adulterous affair — and reinvent GMA3 in a way to showcase his talents.

“Network bosses are looking at completely retooling GMA3 with a live audience, music and celebrity guests in an effort to play to Ryan’s strengths and wash away the stain of the scandal,” noted the insider.

MORE ON:
Ryan Seacrest
tj amy
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

It’s a win-win because sources said it offers Ryan what he really wants — to be the main attraction! “There were times on Live! when Kelly’s” work style conflicted with Ryan’s style.

“Kelly was in charge. The staff worked for her, and no one let Ryan forget it,” the source added.

“Ryan felt as if Kelly was treating him like her kid in front of the cameras, and he didn’t like it one bit!” said the source.

While Ryan is said to hold no real ill will toward Kelly, the prospect of going to GMA, where her last Live! co-host, Michael Strahan, fled to find his own spotlight.

Article continues below advertisement
ryanseacret idl
Source: abc

“Ryan’s fully aware that Kelly was enraged when Michael left the show without telling her — and later thrived in the same place he’s likely heading to,” said the insider.

“Doing the same thing would make it that much sweeter for him,” the source added.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.