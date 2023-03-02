'GMA' Execs Eying Ryan Seacrest For Anchor Gig To Clean Up TJ Holmes & Amy Robach Mess
Ryan Seacrest has finally escaped his TV partner Kelly Ripa, and insiders believe he’s on to bigger and better things at Good Morning America, RadarOnline.com has learned.
GMA has been racked by the recent TJ Holmes & Amy Robach affair scandal, and network honchos are said to see squeaky-clean Ryan as the perfect person to bring it back to respectability.
“It’s a great fit for Ryan and the perfect fit for GMA, which is looking to restore its family-friendly reputation!” said an insider.
Sources said Ryan, 48, who was the driving force behind mega-hit shows American Idol and Keeping Up with the Kardashians — bristled at his secondary role to daytime diva Kelly, 52, who is replacing him on Live! with her husband, Mark Consuelos.
“Ryan had it with being Kelly’s second banana,” revealed the insider. “He seems GMA as the perfect vehicle for him to be center stage again.”
Ryan had plans to move back to Los Angeles but now that is up in the air.
Network moles said ABC brass recognize Ryan’s star power and have already penciled him in to replace scandal-scarred Amy and T.J. — who made headlines with their adulterous affair — and reinvent GMA3 in a way to showcase his talents.
“Network bosses are looking at completely retooling GMA3 with a live audience, music and celebrity guests in an effort to play to Ryan’s strengths and wash away the stain of the scandal,” noted the insider.
It’s a win-win because sources said it offers Ryan what he really wants — to be the main attraction! “There were times on Live! when Kelly’s” work style conflicted with Ryan’s style.
“Kelly was in charge. The staff worked for her, and no one let Ryan forget it,” the source added.
“Ryan felt as if Kelly was treating him like her kid in front of the cameras, and he didn’t like it one bit!” said the source.
While Ryan is said to hold no real ill will toward Kelly, the prospect of going to GMA, where her last Live! co-host, Michael Strahan, fled to find his own spotlight.
“Ryan’s fully aware that Kelly was enraged when Michael left the show without telling her — and later thrived in the same place he’s likely heading to,” said the insider.
“Doing the same thing would make it that much sweeter for him,” the source added.