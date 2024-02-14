Katy Perry 'Distances' Herself From Ryan Seacrest on Set After Announcing 'American Idol' Exit
Awkward! Katy Perry dodged Ryan Seacrest on the set of American Idol after she unexpectedly revealed her exit from the singing competition show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Perry, 39, seemingly avoided the longtime host and producer during filming following her shocking announcement that she would not be returning as a host after the upcoming season.
Photos captured the bizarre tension between Perry and Seacrest while filming at the Aulani Disney Resort in Hawaii. While competitors and the cast danced and sang along with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the 39-year-old host looked less than thrilled to be on the set.
According to eyewitnesses, Perry only turned her frown upside down when cameras were rolling.
"I noticed interactions between Katy and Ryan Seacrest were pretty icy and they would only interact when the cameras were rolling," a witness said, according to the Sun.
"Otherwise, they would just pass each other and not even look in each other's direction."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
- Katy Perry Quits 'American Idol' After 7 Seasons, Walks Away From $25M Salary to 'Feel That Pulse of My Own Beat'
- On Set Drama: Ryan Seacrest's 'Snarky Attitude' Causing a Stir on 'American Idol,' Behavior Changed After Host Left 'Live'
- 'Third Wheel' Katy Perry Feels Excluded From 'Boys' Club' With Fellow 'American Idol' Judges Luke Bryan & Lionel Richie
"For the most part, Katy kept to herself unlike prior years on set, and there really seemed to be a distance between herself and the other judges," the witness continued.
"She has always been particularly close with Luke Bryan and Lionel [Richie] but this year, she would film her segment and leave the set as soon as she could."
Perry's cold shoulder came after seven years as a host on the popular singing competition show.
Days before her snub, Perry revealed her time as an American Idol host has come to an end. The Dark Horse singer made the shocking announcement during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night.
"Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans," Perry told the talk show host.
"So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol."
"I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America," the Hot N Cold singer added. "But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."
Perry's decision to walk away from the $25 million per season gig followed a mixed reaction from fans.
The embattled Idol host has also faced scrutiny over a legal battle with an 84-year-old veteran, who accused the pop star and Orlando Bloom of stealing his $15 million mansion. While the A-listers won the war, the courtroom feud isn't over yet.