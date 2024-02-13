Katy Perry Quits 'American Idol' After 7 Seasons, Walks Away From $25M Salary to 'Feel That Pulse of My Own Beat'
Katy Perry officially announced that she is leaving her $25 million per season gig on American Idol after the show’s upcoming 22nd season, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a sudden development to come after Perry, 39, joined the hit singing competition TV show in 2018, she announced this week that the next season will be her last after seven years.
The Firework singer broke the news during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night.
“Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans,” Perry explained.
“So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol,” she announced.
The California Gurls hitmaker then hinted that she might be leaving American Idol after seven seasons to work on a new album and a possible world tour.
“I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America,” she told Jimmy Kimmel. “But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat.”
According to Perry, Monday night was also the first time that her fellow American Idol judges – including Lionel Ritchie, Luke Bryan, and host Ryan Seacrest – were learning of her upcoming exit from the show.
“Well, they’ll find out tonight!” Perry responded when Kimmel asked what the other judges thought about her upcoming departure.
Meanwhile, Perry further confirmed her plans to leave her $25 million per season gig on American Idol after seven years with an Instagram post published on Monday night.
“Let’s play two truths and a lie,” she wrote. “I beat Usher at Monopoly Deal. I’m headlining Rock in Rio this September. This is my last season on American Idol.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Perry made headlines when she first joined American Idol back in 2018 due to her surprising $25 million per season salary.
At the time, that was roughly $15 million more than the $10 million host Ryan Seacrest was offered to return to the show, and well above the $13-$15 million both Miley Cyrus and Blake Shelton were earning at the time as coaches on NBC’s The Voice.
Insiders also revealed at the time that Perry’s $25 million per season paycheck represented a whopping 65% of the budget earmarked for talent on American Idol.
“I’m really proud that, as a woman, I got paid, and you know why?” Perry said when she first joined American Idol back in 2018. “I got paid like more than like pretty much any guy that’s been on that show.”