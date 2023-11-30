Katy Perry's Mansion Win Hits Roadblock as 84-Year-Old Vet May Request New Trial, Claims He 'Was Denied Due Process'

Katy Perry’s bare-knuckle battle to snatch a California mansion from the hands of an 84-year-old veteran may NOT be over, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Carl Westcott filed court documents indicating his lawyer may file a motion seeking a new trial in the long-simmering legal scrum that ended earlier this month when a Los Superior Court judge ruled the vet must sell the $15 million spread to the pop tart.

Westcott's legal team argued that Judge Joseph M. Lipner neglected to consider the “uncontroverted evidence” that the 1-800-Flowers founder was on painkillers following a 6-hour back surgery when Perry’s business agent, Bernie Gudvi, coaxed him into signing the purchase agreement.