Katy Perry Mansion Win: 84-Year-Old Vet's Family Won't Appeal Verdict After Judge Rules in Pop Star's Favor

"They won't be appealing this tentative ruling," an insider close to the 1-800-Flowers founder said on Wednesday, just one day after a California judge ruled in Perry's favor.

Katy Perry 's mansion victory against the 84-year-old veteran will remain just that. RadarOnline.com is told Carl Westcott 's family won't appeal.

Katy and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, can now move into the bedridden veteran's $15 million home.

“Westcott has not met his burden,” Judge Lipner said in his 32-page decision filed on Tuesday.

As this outlet reported , Perry and her fiancée, Orlando Bloom , can now take possession of the bedridden vet's $15 million Santa Barbara home.

Westcott's son, Chart, said the judge's ruling "may follow the letter of the law, it shows that the law has no spirit."

"Katy Perry will now have to testify, in person, to receive her 'damages.' We look forward to her testimony, and to her being confronted with possible sanctions for perjury," Chart told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

Chart said the I Kissed a Girl singer "put herself in a box by claiming that she lost years of rental income and is owed damages, which is counter to her sworn statements about wanting to live in the house."