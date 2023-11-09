Katy Perry Mansion Win: 84-Year-Old Vet's Family Won't Appeal Verdict After Judge Rules in Pop Star's Favor
Katy Perry's mansion victory against the 84-year-old veteran will remain just that. RadarOnline.com is told Carl Westcott's family won't appeal.
"They won't be appealing this tentative ruling," an insider close to the 1-800-Flowers founder said on Wednesday, just one day after a California judge ruled in Perry's favor.
As this outlet reported, Perry and her fiancée, Orlando Bloom, can now take possession of the bedridden vet's $15 million Santa Barbara home.
“Westcott has not met his burden,” Judge Lipner said in his 32-page decision filed on Tuesday.
Westcott's son, Chart, said the judge's ruling "may follow the letter of the law, it shows that the law has no spirit."
"Katy Perry will now have to testify, in person, to receive her 'damages.' We look forward to her testimony, and to her being confronted with possible sanctions for perjury," Chart told RadarOnline.com exclusively.
Chart said the I Kissed a Girl singer "put herself in a box by claiming that she lost years of rental income and is owed damages, which is counter to her sworn statements about wanting to live in the house."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Westcott accused Perry and Bloom of stealing his mansion, with their business agent allegedly convincing him to sell the property in 2020 while he was on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
Once the medication wore off, the aging businessman changed his mind. When he approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."
Westcott sued Perry and Bloom's business agent, dragging the A-list pair and his family into a full-on courtroom war. While the singer and her actor beau can now move into Westcott's home, Perry is still headed to court against the 1-800-Flowers founder over millions she claims she's owed over the property.
Perry accused Westcott of owing her $2.6 million related to loss of income, arguing she couldn't make money by renting out the mansion after purchasing it in 2020; however, in her deposition earlier this year, the singer failed to mention that she planned to rent the home out.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Perry has been ordered to take the stand on February 13 or 14, in which she will have to answer what her true intentions were when she bought the home.