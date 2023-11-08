Katy Perry Will Testify in Court As She Demands $2.6 Million From 84-Year-Old Vet After Winning War Over Mansion

Katy Perry’s legal victory over an 84-year-old veteran’s $15 million mansion means the pop star will have to slum it to the dingy L.A. Superior Court and testify before a judge, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The money-hungry Roar singer opened the door to a performance on the witness stand when she filed court papers seeking $2.67 million from Carl Westcott, who signed a contract to sell his mansion but later reneged on the deal because he was under the influence of pain medication.

Perry claimed the $2.67 million represents rental income she could have earned during the three-year legal battle to force Westcott to honor the deal he signed in July 2020.