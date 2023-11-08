Your tip
Katy Perry Will Testify in Court As She Demands $2.6 Million From 84-Year-Old Vet After Winning War Over Mansion

Nov. 8 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Katy Perry’s legal victory over an 84-year-old veteran’s $15 million mansion means the pop star will have to slum it to the dingy L.A. Superior Court and testify before a judge, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The money-hungry Roar singer opened the door to a performance on the witness stand when she filed court papers seeking $2.67 million from Carl Westcott, who signed a contract to sell his mansion but later reneged on the deal because he was under the influence of pain medication.

Perry claimed the $2.67 million represents rental income she could have earned during the three-year legal battle to force Westcott to honor the deal he signed in July 2020.

Katy Perry is expected to testify in court after her legal victory over mansion owner Carl Westcott.

Judge Joseph Lipner ruled Westcott DID NOT lack the mental capacity when he “negotiated and signed the contract,” with Perry’s business agent, Bernie Gudvi.

Judge Lipner ordered that the signed document “must be respected” setting the stage for a second trial to hammer out how much money Westcott, the founder of 1-800-Flowers—must dish out.

“The Court will hold a trial on the damage phase of this matter on February 13 and 14…to determine whether Gudvi is entitled to damages in addition to the specific enforcement of the contract, and if so, the amount of the damages,” the judge wrote.

Westcott, now 84, claimed he was under the influence of pain killers when he signed the contract to sell the mansion.

As Radaronline.com reported, Gudvi, allegedly doorstepped the ailing Westcott in 2020, just days after a six-hour back surgery, and convinced him to sell the 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom Santa Barbara spread.

Westcott, who now suffers from Huntington’s Disease, realized his mistake when the painkillers wore off and wanted to rescind the contract – but Gudvi allegedly threatened to drag the vet to court.

Westcott preemptively sued Gudvi who used a team of pit bull lawyers hired by Perry to accuse the ailing octogenarian of playing fast and loose with the truth about his mental health.

A LA County judge ruled Westcott was competent when he signed the contract.

A frustrated Perry filed court documents seeking damages for lost rental income even though she had previously claimed she intended to raise her family in the mansion with hunky boyfriend Orlando Bloom and their adorable 3-year-old daughter Daisy.

The I Kissed A Girl singer tried to dodge the witness stand in September claiming she was too busy being an “international pop star and a television icon” as an American Idol judge – but the real JUDGE shot down that request.

The damages phase of the trial is expected to kick off in February.

Perry claimed she lost $2.6 million in rental income during the three years it took to resolve the case.

