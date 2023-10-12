'One of His Last Wishes’: 84-Year-Old Vet's Family Won't Stop Fighting Katy Perry Over Ailing Dad's $15 Million Mansion

Chart Westcott addressed the ongoing legal battle, revealing he is ready to defend his father's honor with "every force of strength in my body," regardless of how long the process takes.

As this outlet reported, Carl — who has Huntington's disease, which affects the brain like Alzheimer's or dementia — accused the pop star and her fiancé Orlando Bloom of stealing his Santa Barbara home, with their business agent allegedly convincing him to sell the property in 2020 while he was on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.