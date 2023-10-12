Your tip
'One of His Last Wishes’: 84-Year-Old Vet's Family Won't Stop Fighting Katy Perry Over Ailing Dad's $15 Million Mansion

katy perry mansion vet faking issues trial
Source: MEGA; Los Angeles Court Docs

Carl Westcott claims he signed the purchasing agreement while under the influence of pain meds following back surgery.

By:

Oct. 11 2023, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Carl Westcott's family will continue fighting Katy Perry over the sale of his $15 million mansion, with one of the 84-year-old veteran's sons telling RadarOnline.com they are "not going to stop" because it was "one of his last wishes."

katy perry
Source: MEGA

Perry claims Carl owes her $2.6 in damages for loss of income after she was unable to rent the property.

Chart Westcott addressed the ongoing legal battle, revealing he is ready to defend his father's honor with "every force of strength in my body," regardless of how long the process takes.

As this outlet reported, Carl — who has Huntington's disease, which affects the brain like Alzheimer's or dementia — accused the pop star and her fiancé Orlando Bloom of stealing his Santa Barbara home, with their business agent allegedly convincing him to sell the property in 2020 while he was on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.

Once the pain medications wore off, Carl changed his mind. When he approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."

Carl, in turn, sued Perry and Bloom's business agent, dragging the famous pair and his family into a full-on courtroom war.

katy perry orlando bloom kameronwestcott
Source: @kameronwestcott/instagram

Westcott's family claims he was mentally impaired at the time he signed the contract.

During a phone interview, Chart told RadarOnline.com that the best-case scenario would be legal victory, but the family is prepared for a possible appeal if that happens.

“We're not going to stop," he revealed on Wednesday. “We will be there. We’ll show up.”

He said the high-profile battle has brought the family closer because they've "rallied together against evil." Chart emphasized that they didn't choose this; "Katy did."

"This is a huge emotional strain," Chart said, adding the Fireworks singer is "stealing hours of life from us — all because of a house."

“What’s the point?” he asked. "Anyone with morals wouldn't do this."

katy perry mega
Source: MEGA

Perry and Orlando Bloom bought the home from Carl in 2020.

Carl's son believes this is all about Perry's “ego” and “selfishness," with his sister-in-law, Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott, telling us this is the home the patriarch wanted to spend his last days in.

The mansion trial started earlier this month, and Perry has been ordered to testify after claiming Carl owes her $2.6 million related to the income she said she could have made if she had been able to rent out the bedridden businessman's home.

Chart isn't happy with the accusations hurled against his father or family, including that they faked Carl's battle with Huntington's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2015.

We should point out that medical experts also testified that Carl was incapacitated and suffering from early Alzheimer/dementia symptoms brought on by the debilitating illness.

katy perry mansion vet trial rhod kameron westcott
Source: MEGA;@kameronwescott/instagram

The lawyer accused the Westcott family of creating the "hullabaloo about Huntington's for this trial."

"They will sink to any low" to cave to Perry's demands, Chart told RadarOnline.com about the singer's legal team. "They are soleless. All they want to do is fulfill Katy's selfish desires."

The courtroom feud has been paused until November 3 due to scheduling conflicts, including Perry's Las Vegas residency and her job as an American Idol judge.

