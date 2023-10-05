Katy Perry Mansion War: Lawyer Accuses 84-Year-Old Bedridden Vet's Family of Faking His Illness
The attorney representing Katy Perry's business manager in her ongoing war against an 84-year-old bedridden vet allegedly accused his family of fabricating his health issues to gain sympathy for the trial. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Bernie Gudvi's attorney, Eric Rowan, grilled Carl Westcott's son on the stand in the ongoing trial — and gave him the third degree about his ailing father's health condition.
Carl's 45-year-old son, Court Westcott, gave his testimony on Wednesday. During cross-examination, sources say Rowan honed in on the aging 1-800-Flower founder's medical issues.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Carl has Huntington’s Disease — which affects the brain like Alzheimer's or dementia — and is bedridden, preventing him from being present in court for the legal battle.
The Perry-adjacent attorney reportedly asked Court, "Your family and you just created the whole hullabaloo about Huntington's for this trial, correct?"
FYI — Carl's daughter-in-law is The Real Housewives of Dallas alum Kameron Westcott.
"That is disgusting," we're told Court responded, to which Rowan pushed, "So the answer is no?" When Carl's son attempted to give his answer, he was interrupted and instructed to "just say yes or no."
Seemingly insulted and equally annoyed, Court fired back by making it clear they did not make up his father's health condition.
"The answer is no," he stated. We're told Carl gave emotional testimony about his father's deteriorating mental and physical health.
RadarOnline.com spoke exclusively to Carl's wife before the family flew to Los Angeles to represent their family's patriarch in court. Kameron told us it was "extremely important" for them to be present for the trial, revealing they fear the aging entrepreneur might not live through the high-profile legal ordeal.
As this outlet reported, Carl claims Perry and her famous fiancé Orlando Bloom stole his Santa Barbara home out from under him, with their business agent allegedly convincing him to sell the property in 2020 while he was on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
Carl said that after the pain medications wore off, he changed his mind — but when he approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."
He sued the A-list couple's business manager — and despite the superstar's legal team's attempts, documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed that Perry is set to take the stand during the trial.