Katy Perry Must Testify in $15 Million Mansion War With 84-Year-Old Vet Despite Her Busy Schedule, Judge Rules

Katy Perry’s attempt to dodge the witness stand in the bombshell trial over an 84-year-old veteran's mansion was shot down by a judge, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The scrum erupted in Los Angeles Superior Court when Perry’s lawyers claimed the Roar singer was not properly served with a subpoena to testify in the trial over Carl Westcott’s decision to back away from selling his $15 million home after signing a purchase agreement. They also argued Perry was too busy being an "international pop star and a television icon" to take the witness stand — but the judge didn't buy it.

We've learned the superstar has been ordered to testify in October when her schedule frees up — which will allegedly be sometime after the 19th.

Westcott’s lawyers argued they have email evidence verifying Perry’s legal team had agreed to accept the subpoena and make the aging pop tart available at trial, along with her business agent, Bernie Gudvi, the frontman who orchestrated the deal.