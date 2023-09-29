Katy Perry Must Testify in $15 Million Mansion War With 84-Year-Old Vet Despite Her Busy Schedule, Judge Rules
Katy Perry’s attempt to dodge the witness stand in the bombshell trial over an 84-year-old veteran's mansion was shot down by a judge, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The scrum erupted in Los Angeles Superior Court when Perry’s lawyers claimed the Roar singer was not properly served with a subpoena to testify in the trial over Carl Westcott’s decision to back away from selling his $15 million home after signing a purchase agreement. They also argued Perry was too busy being an "international pop star and a television icon" to take the witness stand — but the judge didn't buy it.
We've learned the superstar has been ordered to testify in October when her schedule frees up — which will allegedly be sometime after the 19th.
Westcott’s lawyers argued they have email evidence verifying Perry’s legal team had agreed to accept the subpoena and make the aging pop tart available at trial, along with her business agent, Bernie Gudvi, the frontman who orchestrated the deal.
Accused property poacher Perry earned a seat on the witness stand when she decided to slap Westcott with $2.67 million in damages for loss of rental income after now-bedridden Westcott changed his mind about selling his mansion near Santa Barbara, California.
“Despite this agreement, shortly after Plaintiff’s counsel served Defendant’s counsel with trial subpoenas for the appearance of Defendant Gudvi and Katy Perry on September 27, 2023, Defendant’s counsel replied by email that they refuse to accept service, as required under the agreement above,” Westcott’s renowned lawyer Andrew J. Thomas stated in court documents seeking Perry’s testimony.
“Mr. Westcott submits this brief on his right to call Ms. Perry to the witness stand to examine her on the nature and amount of any damages that Mr. Gudvi is seeking in this action.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Gudvi allegedly door-stepped the ailing 1-800-Flowers founder in July 2020 just days after back surgery to personally convince him to sell the 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom spread.
Westcott, who suffers from Huntington’s Disease, realized his mistake when the painkillers wore off and said he wanted to rescind the contract – but the couple’s agent threatened to drag the vet to court.
Westcott responded by filing his own lawsuit against Gudvi, who is acting on behalf of the I Kissed A Girl singer and her Lord of the Rings fiancé, Orlando Bloom.
Perry’s lawyer Eric V. Rowan argued in court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com that the American Idol superstar is too busy to slum it in an L.A. courthouse because she has other more important things to do.
“Such short notice would likely make it difficult for anyone to disrupt their schedule and testify at trial, but it is especially inexcusable here because, as Westcott is well-aware, (Perry) is an international popstar and television icon with a demanding professional and personal schedule affecting many people and implicating numerous business and entertainment obligations,” her lawyer wrote in court documents.
Rowan also charged that dragging Perry into court is an “egregiously untimely tactic, which is meant to harass.”
“Indeed, (Perry) will be in Alabama filming American Idol and then, in Las Vegas performing during the remainder of this trial,” Rowan added with venom. "The ulterior purpose of Westcott’s untimely subpoena is to distract the Court and the media with an irrelevant sideshow.”
Judge Joseph Lipner, however, didn't buy her busy scheduled excuse, ordering Perry to testify since she’s a person like everyone else and can answer questions.
Perry is expected to testify in late October.