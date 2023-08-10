PHOTOS: See The Bedridden 83-year-old Veteran Fighting Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom for His Home

RadarOnline.com has obtained shocking photos of the 83-year-old Army veteran battling Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom over his $15 million California home.

The harrowing photographs of Carl Westcott inside an undisclosed residential health facility were submitted to the courts as evidence in the David vs Goliath battle with the A-list couple hell-bent on snatching up the Santa Barbara property.

Westcott, the businessman founder of 1-800-Flowers, suffers from Huntington’s Disease, a brain disorder known to cause progressive dementia, but that hasn’t stopped the Roar singer and her Lord of the Rings fiancé from aggressively trying to swipe the eight-bedroom and 11-bathroom spread.