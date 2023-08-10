83-Year-Old Veteran Fighting Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Over $15 Million Mansion Demands His Doctor Be Allowed To Testify in Trial
The veteran battling Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom over a $15 million home he allegedly accidentally sold to the couple while under the influence of painkillers has rushed back to court, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers for 83-year-old Carl Westcott are demanding their witness not be blocked from testifying in the upcoming trial.
As we previously reported, in July 2022, Westcott signed a deal to sell his Santa Barbara mansion to Katy while recovering from major back surgery.
Days after the paperwork was signed, Westcott claimed the drugs wore off and he realized he made a mistake. He attempted to call off the deal but claimed Perry refused.
In his lawsuit, Westcott’s lawyer explained his client suffers from poor health from Huntington’s Disease. He said Westcott had a six-hour surgery less than a week before the proposed real estate deal was presented to him on July 14, 2020.
“Prior to the delivery of the proposed written contract, Plaintiff had not granted any real estate broker a listing to market his home sale. In contrast, the elderly Plaintiff had just recently purchased and moved into his home a mere two months earlier. When Plaintiff entered into the contract, he was under the influence of several intoxicating pain-killing opiates that his physicians instructed him to take when he was discharged from the hospital a few days earlier,” his lawyer argued.
His attorney added, “The multiple opiate medications, which were a synthetic form of morphine, disoriented and intoxicated Plaintiff, depriving him of reason and understanding with respect to the terms and consequences of the contract, and seriously impaired Plaintiff’s mental faculties to the point he was of unsound mind and not competent to give his free, voluntary, or intelligent consent to the contract.”
Per the lawsuit, the deal was brought by an agent Bernie Gudvi, who works for Perry and Bloom.” The deal presented was for more than Westcott paid for the home two months prior.
Westcott’s lawyer said Gudvi refused to call off the deal after Westcott called to terminate it.
“On July 24, 2020, Mr. Westcott received a letter from a lawyer. The letter stated, in sum and substance, that the lawyer represented not only Mr. Gudvi, but also Mr. Orlando Bloom and Ms. Katheryn Hudson (professionally known as Katy Perry) on whose behalf Mr. Gudvi had always been acting. The letter advised Mr. Westcott that his clients Mr. Bloom and Ms. Hudson are not willing to walk away from purchasing Mr. Westcott’s home and he is obligated to complete the sale,” the lawsuit explained.
Perry and Bloom are not defendants in the lawsuit. However, Gudvi denied all allegations of wrongdoing. They demanded the suit be tossed. The trial will begin later this month.
Now, Westcott has demanded his expert witness Dr. Garry W. Small be allowed to testify despite Gudvi’s attempt to preclude him.
The veteran said he designated Small as an expert witness on the issue of whether he had decisional capacity when he signed the contract.
Dr. Small has reviewed all of Mr. Westcott’s medical records from many treating physicians. He has interviewed Mr. Westcott’s treating neurologists, psychiatrists, psychologists, and the orthopedic surgeon who put Mr. Westcott on the painkilling opiates. Additionally, Dr. Small interviewed Mr. Westcott’s two adult sons and Mr. Westcott’s Executive Assistant of many years, Ms. Beth Prothro. Lastly, Dr. Small spent three days in Dallas where he personally evaluated Mr. Westcott in the mental health clinic where he has been living.”
His lawyer added, “Given his expertise, Dr. Small is in a unique position to describe what Huntington’s Disease is, how it causes dementia, the parts of brain functioning it specifically affects (memory and executive decision-making), the inevitable arc of Mr. Westcott’s declining cognitive capacity from the time he was diagnosed with Huntington’s Disease in 2015 to the date when Mr. Westcott signed the contract on July 15, 2020.”
Westcott opposed Gudvi’s argument the testimony would be speculative.