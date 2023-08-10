'Evil Woman!' Property Snatcher Katy Perry Slammed By Nephew Of Nun That Dropped Dead Trying to Save Her Convent: 'She's at it Again'

A relative of the elderly nun that dropped dead trying to stop Katy Perry from buying her convent home slammed the "evil" singer for trying to rip an 83-year-old veteran out of his $15 million California home, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Brain Holzman, the nephew of the now-deceased Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, didn’t mince words or seem surprised when he learned the aging pop tart and her lap dog fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, are vigorously fighting to displace the bedridden Carl Westcott from his Santa Barbara home.

“She is a pretty evil woman,” Holzman told RadarOnline.com, alleging that his aunt’s 2018 death was related to the stress she endured trying to save the convent the I Kissed a Girl singer eventually purchased from the Los Angeles Archdiocese for $14.5 Million.