'Evil Woman!' Property Snatcher Katy Perry Slammed By Nephew Of Nun That Dropped Dead Trying to Save Her Convent: 'She's at it Again'
A relative of the elderly nun that dropped dead trying to stop Katy Perry from buying her convent home slammed the "evil" singer for trying to rip an 83-year-old veteran out of his $15 million California home, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Brain Holzman, the nephew of the now-deceased Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, didn’t mince words or seem surprised when he learned the aging pop tart and her lap dog fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, are vigorously fighting to displace the bedridden Carl Westcott from his Santa Barbara home.
“She is a pretty evil woman,” Holzman told RadarOnline.com, alleging that his aunt’s 2018 death was related to the stress she endured trying to save the convent the I Kissed a Girl singer eventually purchased from the Los Angeles Archdiocese for $14.5 Million.
“It sounds like she is at it again,” Holzman added. “She is who she is, and she’s going to do what she’s going to do. It’s all about money and greed!”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Westcott has engaged in a three-year legal battle with Perry and Bloom after he signed documents selling his home three days after a debilitating six-hour back surgery.
Suspiciously, the A-list couple’s rep, Bernie Gudvi, door-stepped the convalescing veteran to personally present the written purchase offer for the eight-bedroom and 11-bathroom spread, according to the Daily Mail which first reported the story.
Westcott, who also suffers from Huntington’s Disease, realized his mistake when the painkillers wore off and wanted to rescind the contract – but the couple’s agent threatened to drag the elderly vet to court.
"The combination of his age, frailty from his back condition and recent surgery, and the opiates he was taking several times a day rendered Mr. Westcott of unsound mind,” stated a lawsuit filed by Westcott, who wants to live out his final years in the home.
Perry, who has an estimated worth of $330 million, and Bloom, worth about $40 million, even had a pit-bull lawyer terrorize Westcott with a legal letter claiming he’s “obligated to complete the sale” because the couple is “not willing to walk away.”
The now-bedridden Westcott cannot attend the hearing later this month because his disease has left him mentally incapacitated – but his family is ready to slug it out with the money-hungry power couple.
Sister Catherine was 89 years old when she collapsed and died during a court hearing related to her battle with Perry over the sale of her 8-acre home where the Sisters of the Most Holy and Immaculate Heart of the Blessed Virgin Mary lived for about four decades.
Sister Catherine and Sister Rita Callanan bravely fought against the Archdiocese and the Roar singer to block the sale – but they eventually lost the battle in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The scrappy nuns even set up a GoFundMe account and raised more than $51,000 in their valiant struggle.
“I just feel that Katy Perry is used to getting all she wants, and to her money means everything, and to her, whatever Katy wants, Katy gets,” the frail Sister Callanan told the Daily Beast in 2018.
After Sister Catherine’s death, Callanan declared Perry “has blood on her hands.”
Holzman told RadarOnline.com the 38-year-old Swish Swish singer also has two devil horns on her head.
“She said in one report that she sold her soul to the devil, so this does not surprise me one bit,” Holzman said. “I’m not a fan of Katy Perry that’s all I can say.”
“She will have to answer for it one day,” he said, referring to God’s wrath.