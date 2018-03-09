Hallelujah! Katy Perry’s $15 Million Convent Payment Gets Frozen By Judge

Talk about divine intervention – Katy Perry has had her $15 million convent property victory frozen in court!

The ‘Firework’ singer had been involved in a lengthy legal battle over the convent in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, which she thought that she had won.

Last year a jury ordered restaurant owner Dana Hollister to pay over $15 million in damages after it was determined that she had interfered in the original sale.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Keep Their Heads Down On NYC Date

Perry, 33, tried to buy the convent in 2014, but was told by the nuns that owned it that they had already sold it to Hollister.

Sisters Rita Callanan and Catherine Rose Holzman, wanted to sell the historic 1920’s building to Hollister who owns several star-studded restaurants and bars in Los Angeles.

But Perry disputed the sale in court and a judge decided Hollister knew that the nuns did not have the authority to sell the property, and ordered her to pay punitive damages.

PHOTOS: Bad Blood! Insiders Say Katy Perry Blames Taylor Swift For Orlando’s Selena Hookup

The jury instructed Hollister to pay $5 million in legal fees, $6.7 million to the Los Angeles archdiocese and another $3.3 million to Perry’s company.

But now the multi-millionaire restaurateur has filed for bankruptcy and the entire ruling has been put on hold.

The judge has now asked for a report by May 8.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.