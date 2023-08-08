Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Headed to Trial After Veteran, 83, Claims He Sold Couple $15 Million Mansion on Painkillers After Back Surgery
Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are headed to trial with an 83-year-old veteran who claimed he sold the pair his $15 million Santa Barbara home while of "unsound mind," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The case will soon land in court following a three-year legal battle that stemmed from the sale that took place in July 2020. Days before he signed the doc, Carl Westcott was discharged from the hospital after undergoing a six-hour back surgery.
After the effects of the painkillers wore off, Westcott claimed he realized that was not what he wanted and rescinded the contract. The plaintiff suffers from Huntington's Disease. However, their agents threatened to sue if he did not proceed with the sale of his property.
In his court filing, Westcott's summary of action requested the contract be declared void or voidable on the grounds "he lacked the mental capacity to understand the nature and probable consequences," noting he never listed the property or spoke to a broker about listing his eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom abode.
"Upon discharge from the hospital, Mr. Westcott was prescribed at least two opiates in pill form that he was to continue taking for pain, which he took as prescribed several times each day," according to the complaint first reported on by Daily Mail. "The combination of his age, frailty from his back condition and recent surgery, and the opiates he was taking several times a day rendered Mr. Westcott of unsound mind."
Westcott bought the place in May 2020 "to live in as his primary residence for the rest of his life" and moved in just two months before it was sold off to the A-listers.
It was noted that on July 22, he sent an email to Berkshire Hathaway, stating, "in its capacity as the dual agent for seller and buyer, that he did not want to sell his home."
Westcott said he later received a letter from a lawyer who represented Bloom and Katheryn Hudson (whose stage name is Katy Perry), advising him that his clients were "not willing to walk away" from the purchase and he was "obligated to complete the sale."
They were unable to resolve the issue on their own and are headed to court later this month. Westcott will not attend because his disease has left him mentally incapacitated and bedridden.
The pop star had a similar battle following her effort to buy a former convent in Los Angeles years ago.
Perry purchased the convent in 2015 from the Los Angeles archdiocese for $14.5 million in cash, but two nuns claimed that only they had the right to sell the eight-acre property.
The nuns sold the property to businesswoman Dana Hollister in 2015. The archdiocese had instead approved a sale to Perry.
In 2016, a jury awarded Perry and the archdiocese damages totaling more than $15 million.
Two years later, 89-year-old Sister Catherine Rose Holzman collapsed and died in a Los Angeles court as they prepared to face the Fireworks star's legal team yet again for a post-judgment hearing.
Sister Callanan declared that Katy Perry "has blood on her hands."