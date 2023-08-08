Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Headed to Trial After Veteran, 83, Claims He Sold Couple $15 Million Mansion on Painkillers After Back Surgery

"Upon discharge from the hospital, Mr. Westcott was prescribed at least two opiates in pill form that he was to continue taking for pain, which he took as prescribed several times each day," according to the complaint first reported on by Daily Mail. "The combination of his age, frailty from his back condition and recent surgery, and the opiates he was taking several times a day rendered Mr. Westcott of unsound mind."

Westcott bought the place in May 2020 "to live in as his primary residence for the rest of his life" and moved in just two months before it was sold off to the A-listers.

It was noted that on July 22, he sent an email to Berkshire Hathaway, stating, "in its capacity as the dual agent for seller and buyer, that he did not want to sell his home."