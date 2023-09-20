Katy Perry Backs Off Plan to Slap Elderly Vet With $2.6 Million in Damages Over Mansion, Dodges a Second Deposition

Truth-challenged singer Katy Perry has backed off the cold-hearted plan to slap an 84-year-old Army vet with $2.6 million in damages in their court battle over his swanky California mansion, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The whimpering lawyer for the Roar singer filed a motion to withdraw the eyebrow-raising request for damages based on Perry’s claim she spent $2.6 million renting out a home in Santa Barbara as the long-simmering real estate war with the bedridden Carl Westcott dragged on in court.

The sudden about-face was filed three days after a RadarOnline.com investigation revealed an April 4th deposition where Perry admitted to owning THREE other "weekend" properties in the area – raising serious questions about the $2.6 million damage claim.