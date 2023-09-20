Katy Perry Backs Off Plan to Slap Elderly Vet With $2.6 Million in Damages Over Mansion, Dodges a Second Deposition
Truth-challenged singer Katy Perry has backed off the cold-hearted plan to slap an 84-year-old Army vet with $2.6 million in damages in their court battle over his swanky California mansion, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The whimpering lawyer for the Roar singer filed a motion to withdraw the eyebrow-raising request for damages based on Perry’s claim she spent $2.6 million renting out a home in Santa Barbara as the long-simmering real estate war with the bedridden Carl Westcott dragged on in court.
The sudden about-face was filed three days after a RadarOnline.com investigation revealed an April 4th deposition where Perry admitted to owning THREE other "weekend" properties in the area – raising serious questions about the $2.6 million damage claim.
Perry apparently turned tail after Westcott’s lawyer sought to depose her a second time — zeroing in on the alleged $75,000 a month rent, and other outlandish ancillary costs associated with her high-flying living expenses. What’s more, Perry submitted a dubious lease agreement with a redacted address as evidence.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Perry’s business manager, Bernie Gudvi, door-stepped the convalescing veteran in July 2020 just days after back surgery to personally convince him to sell the 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom spread for $15 million.
Westcott, who suffers from Huntington’s Disease, realized his mistake when the painkillers wore off and said he wanted to rescind the contract – but the couple’s agent threatened to drag the vet to court.
Westcott responded by filing his own lawsuit against Gudvi, who is acting on behalf of the I Kissed A Girl singer and her Lord of the Rings fiancé, Orlando Bloom.
However, Perry’s lawyer filed a notice to withdraw the damages for the alleged rental.
“Defendant Bernie Gudvi hereby withdraws his alternative damages theory for consequential damages, being expenses for the housing of Gudvi’s principal (Perry) after the sale contract, as well as all documents produced in support thereof, including the use of such documents as trial exhibits,” the power couple’s lawyer Eric V. Rowen stated in court documents.
“The need to depose Gudvi and (Perry) is now moot, and neither Gudvi nor (Perry) will be made available for an additional deposition session.”
The court documents also showed that the hard-nosed Perry, worth an estimated $330 million, still wants to hit Westcott with $2.67 million in lost rental income from the property plus lawyer fees.
“Although Gudvi withdraws his claim for consequential damages related to his principal’s housing expenses incurred because of Plaintiff Carl Westcott’s delay in closing the sale of the property, Gudvi still seeks compensation for loss of use as measured by the fair market rental value of the property from September 2020 to the end of trial, as well as attorneys’ fees and costs,” the documents stated.