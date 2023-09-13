Katy Perry to Be Grilled on the Stand in $15 Million War With 83-year-old Veteran, Fiancé Orlando Bloom Avoids Testifying
Katy Perry will be called to testify in the upcoming trial as she fights an elderly veteran in a bitter fight over a $15 million home sale, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the pop star will be a witness in the trial scheduled for September 27.
Perry will be questioned for 1 hour and 20 minutes by the veteran’s legal team and then will spend another 30 minutes answering questions from her lawyer.
The American Idol host will be questioned about her relationship with her business manager and agent, Bernie Gudvi.
The 83-year-old vet, Carl Westcott, sued Bernie claiming he sold his Santa Barbara home to the agent while under the influence of painkillers. His lawsuit demanded the entire sale be voided.
“Prior to the delivery of the proposed written contract, [Westcott] had not granted any real estate broker a listing to market his home sale. In contrast, the elderly [Westcott[ had just recently purchased and moved into his home a mere two months earlier. When [Westcott[ entered into the contract, he was under the influence of several intoxicating pain-killing opiates that his physicians instructed him to take when he was discharged from the hospital a few days earlier,” his lawyer argued in court documents.
Gudvi denied the allegations. His lawyers argued Westcott was in the right state of mind and had even been attempting to negotiate with other parties. The business manager accused Westcott of having seller’s remorse but claimed that was not a valid reason to cancel the deal.
After Westcott informed Gudvi that he wanted to back out of the deal, Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom wrote a personal letter to the vet attempting to push the deal forward.
“We are writing this letter to you to express our appreciation with regard to your agreement to sell your property to us and to communicate our joy at being able to call it our home,” the couple wrote. “As you know we are expecting a baby next month and know that this will be the best place to bring her home to and raise her in.”
“Though there were other properties that did interest us, yours will provide us the comfort of security, privacy, and safety. These three details are of the utmost importance to us and the reason we were willing to pay a premium and move forward on your property specifically. This home will be a respite, one where we will be able to grow together as a family. We have gone through some challenges in the past week, our beloved dog Mighty passed away,” they wrote.
According to the new court filing, Perry will also be questioned about her home search, houses she owns, communications with Carl Westcott via agents,, the circumstances concerning the contract Bernie Gudvi signed for her as her agent, her information as to why Mr. Westcott communicated he did not intend to sell, and any damages she is claiming for lost rents and/or the house she rented, her knowledge of Carl Westcott’s physical and mental condition when the subject contract was negotiated and signed.”
The witness list does not include Orlando Bloom. Westcott is not listed either but his family members will take the stand to testify on his behalf.