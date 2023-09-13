Katy Perry to Be Grilled on the Stand in $15 Million War With 83-year-old Veteran, Fiancé Orlando Bloom Avoids Testifying

“Prior to the delivery of the proposed written contract, [Westcott] had not granted any real estate broker a listing to market his home sale. In contrast, the elderly [Westcott[ had just recently purchased and moved into his home a mere two months earlier. When [Westcott[ entered into the contract, he was under the influence of several intoxicating pain-killing opiates that his physicians instructed him to take when he was discharged from the hospital a few days earlier,” his lawyer argued in court documents.

Gudvi denied the allegations. His lawyers argued Westcott was in the right state of mind and had even been attempting to negotiate with other parties. The business manager accused Westcott of having seller’s remorse but claimed that was not a valid reason to cancel the deal.

“We are writing this letter to you to express our appreciation with regard to your agreement to sell your property to us and to communicate our joy at being able to call it our home,” the couple wrote. “As you know we are expecting a baby next month and know that this will be the best place to bring her home to and raise her in.”

“Though there were other properties that did interest us, yours will provide us the comfort of security, privacy, and safety. These three details are of the utmost importance to us and the reason we were willing to pay a premium and move forward on your property specifically. This home will be a respite, one where we will be able to grow together as a family. We have gone through some challenges in the past week, our beloved dog Mighty passed away,” they wrote.