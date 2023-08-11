READ: Katy Perry’s Desperate Letter Begging 83-Year-Old Veteran To Reconsider Selling His $15 Million Home, Used Dog’s ‘Devastating’ Death in Plea

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom sent a letter pleading with an 83-year-old Army veteran to sell his home after he agreed to but then backed out — stating they wanted the pad to raise their then-forthcoming daughter, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the letter typed up by Katy and Orlando after Carl Westcott attempted to back out of selling the $15 million home in Santa Barbara.

In court documents, Westcott said he was under the influence of painkillers when he signed paperwork to sell his pad to Perry’s business manager, Bernie Gudvi. Westcott sued Gudvi demanding the sale be voided. His lawyer explained Westcott suffers from Huntington’s Disease which causes him poor health.

“Prior to the delivery of the proposed written contract, Plaintiff had not granted any real estate broker a listing to market his home sale. In contrast, the elderly Plaintiff had just recently purchased and moved into his home a mere two months earlier. When Plaintiff entered into the contract, he was under the influence of several intoxicating pain-killing opiates that his physicians instructed him to take when he was discharged from the hospital a few days earlier,” his lawyer argued. Gudvi denied all allegations of wrongdoing. The case is headed to trial later this month.

Now, RadarOnline.com has obtained the note that Perry and Bloom wrote Westcott after he told their business manager, he wanted to cancel the sale. “We are writing this letter to you to express our appreciation with regard to your agreement to sell your property to us and to communicate our joy at being able to call it our home,” the couple wrote. “As you know we are expecting a baby next month and know that this will be the best place to bring her home to and raise her in.”

“Though there were other properties that did interest us, yours will provide us the comfort of security, privacy, and safety. These three details are of the utmost importance to us and the reason we were willing to pay a premium and move forward on your property specifically. This home will be a respite, one where we will be able to grow together as a family. We have gone through some challenges in the past week, our beloved dog Mighty passed away,” they wrote.

Source: mega

“With such devastating news, being the lucky people to purchase your home is a shining light to help get us through such a difficult time,” they added. “We hope you can appreciate that you are turning your home over to a very loving couple, who are expecting their first baby and have nothing but joy at the thought of making their life and future memories there.” Perry and Bloom signed it together.