Bedridden Vet Locked in Legal War Over Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's $15 Million Mansion Turns 84 Ahead of Trial

The bedridden elderly vet locked in a legal battle over the $15 million home Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom allegedly swiped out from under him turned 84 years old over the weekend — just weeks before his trial date on September 27, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources told this outlet that Carl Westcott's family — including his daughter-in-law, Real Housewives of Dallas alum Kameron Westcott — was there by his bedside to celebrate his special day.