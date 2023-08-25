'Devastated': Katy Perry Accused of 'Trying to Drain' Aussie Mom's Finances and Using 'Bully' Tactics in Never-Ending Trademark Battle

Katy Perry isn't just the subject of a legal battle with an 83-year-old veteran. She recently reignited a bombshell feud with an Australian mom of two, whose birth name is Katie Perry, after the court found the pop star infringed on the Sydney fashion designer's trademark.

RadarOnline.com spoke with the Aussie designer, who told us that she is "devastated" that Katy — whose legal name is Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson — has appealed the court's decision, adding it feels as if there's “never an end in sight."