Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Putting 83-Year-Old Vet's Family 'Under Immense Stress' With $15 Million Mansion Lawsuit
The family of the 83-year-old veteran, who claims Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom stole his $15 million mansion out from under him, said they are concerned about his "declining health" — even more so with the trial being pushed until next month.
In an exclusive statement, Carl Westcott's family, including his daughter-in-law, former Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott, tell RadarOnline.com, "The family is under immense stress with this case and their concern for the declining health of their father, Carl. Especially as the trial date has been pushed back to September 27th."
Setting their sights on the superstar couple, Westcott's family accused Perry and Bloom of "not showing any compassion or empathy as they continue to speak through a third party."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the RHOD's father-in-law is headed to trial over the 2020 sale of his Santa Barbara mansion, purchased by the I Kissed a Girl singer and her Lord of The Rings husband in 2020. According to Westcott, he was tricked into selling his property when he was on painkillers while recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
He said that after the pain medications wore off, he changed his mind — but when he approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale;" despite Westcott only buying the mansion two months before.
Perry and Bloom also sent Westcott — who made a fortune as a founder of several companies like 1-800-Flowers — a letter obtained by RadarOnline.com.
In the typed note, written after they were informed he wanted to cancel the sale, the famous pair pulled the baby card and expressed their desire to grow their family in the mega-mansion.
“We are writing this letter to you to express our appreciation with regard to your agreement to sell your property to us and to communicate our joy at being able to call it our home,” the letter read. “As you know we are expecting a baby next month and know that this will be the best place to bring her home to and raise her in.”
Westcott said he suffers from Huntington’s disease — and cannot attend the upcoming trial because he's mentally incapacitated and bedridden. His lawyers want his doctor Garry W. Small to take the stand as an expert witness to discuss his opinion on whether Westcott had a decisional capacity when he signed the contract to sell his home.
The entrepreneur is going after Perry and Bloom's business agent, Bernie Gudvi, who denied any allegations of wrongdoing. The singer and her movie star hubby are not named as defendants.