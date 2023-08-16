Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Putting 83-Year-Old Vet's Family 'Under Immense Stress' With $15 Million Mansion Lawsuit

The family of the 83-year-old veteran, who claims Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom stole his $15 million mansion out from under him, said they are concerned about his "declining health" — even more so with the trial being pushed until next month.

In an exclusive statement, Carl Westcott's family, including his daughter-in-law, former Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott, tell RadarOnline.com, "The family is under immense stress with this case and their concern for the declining health of their father, Carl. Especially as the trial date has been pushed back to September 27th."

Setting their sights on the superstar couple, Westcott's family accused Perry and Bloom of "not showing any compassion or empathy as they continue to speak through a third party."