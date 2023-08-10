Revealed: Veteran, 83, Accusing Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom of Stealing His $15 Million Mansion is 'RHOD' Alum Kameron Westcott’s Father-in-Law
An unsuspecting reality star has been dragged into the Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom legal battle over their $15 million mansion — the 83-year-old veteran who is preparing an all-out court war over the couple's recently purchased home is Real Housewives of Dallas alum Kameron Westcott's father-in-law, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As this outlet reported, Carl Westcott is headed to trial over the 2020 sale of his Santa Barbara mansion, purchased by the I Kissed a Girl singer and her Lord of The Rings husband. According to Westcott, he was tricked into selling his property when he was on painkillers while recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
He said that after the pain meds wore off, he changed his mind — but when he approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale;" despite Westcott only buying the mansion two months before.
In the lawsuit, in which Perry and Orlando are not named as defendants, Westcott said he suffers from Huntington’s disease — and cannot attend the upcoming trial because he's mentally incapacitated and bedridden.
Westcott's daughter-in-law is now speaking out, revealing how terrible the illness has affected him and the family.
Posting several photos of his deterioration, including one showing Kameron by his bedside, the ex-RHOD star wrote: "My incredible father-in-law Carl has been suffering Huntington's disease in silence. This very rare disease affects only around 200,000 people per year, but when it does, it's heartbreaking - for those suffering symptoms directly and the entire family.
"Before Carl’s health continues to deteriorate I wanted to share some of our favorite happier memories with him and use his story, to share with you information on Huntington's and to bring light to this terrible disease!"
Kameron also emphasized the impact her father-in-law's sickness has on the body.
"Huntington's disease is a rare, inherited disease that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. While treatment can help, the condition itself is incurable," the former Bravolebrity shared. "One of the most challenging aspects is the disease's impact on functional abilities, cognitive behavior, and psychiatric disorders."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Kameron for comment.
Westcott's lawyers made it clear that they want his doctor Garry W. Small to testify in the trial as an expert witness on the issue of whether he had a decisional capacity when he signed the contract to sell his home.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the elderly Plaintiff "was under the influence of several intoxicating pain-killing opiates that his physicians instructed him to take when he was discharged from the hospital a few days earlier."
“The multiple opiate medications, which were a synthetic form of morphine, disoriented and intoxicated Plaintiff, depriving him of reason and understanding with respect to the terms and consequences of the contract, and seriously impaired Plaintiff’s mental faculties to the point he was of unsound mind and not competent to give his free, voluntary, or intelligent consent to the contract," his legal team argued.
Westcott is going after Perry and Bloom's real estate agent, Bernie Gudvi, who denied any allegations of wrongdoing. The trial is set to begin later this month.