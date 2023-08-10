Revealed: Veteran, 83, Accusing Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom of Stealing His $15 Million Mansion is 'RHOD' Alum Kameron Westcott’s Father-in-Law

As this outlet reported, Carl Westcott is headed to trial over the 2020 sale of his Santa Barbara mansion, purchased by the I Kissed a Girl singer and her Lord of The Rings husband. According to Westcott, he was tricked into selling his property when he was on painkillers while recovering from a six-hour back surgery.

He said that after the pain meds wore off, he changed his mind — but when he approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale;" despite Westcott only buying the mansion two months before.