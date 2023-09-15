Accused Property Snatchers Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Sink to New Low in Bid to Evict Bedridden Vet From Home

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have employed a new deplorable ploy to swipe the home of a bedridden 84-year-old Army veteran by brutally labeling him a liar, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

In shocking new court papers, the powerhouse Hollywood couple charged that Carl Westcott is a conniving “self-serving” businessman when he allegedly signed a purchase agreement for his $15 million home under the influence of pain medication and then changed his mind.

“To distract from the legal issues in the case, Westcott has recently attempted to put emotion over law, falsely promoting this case in the national press as supposedly involving a veteran on painkillers who was not aware of the consequences of his actions in the days following a back surgery,” the couple’s lawyer snarled in a blistering court brief leading up to the trial later this month.