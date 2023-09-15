Accused Property Snatchers Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Sink to New Low in Bid to Evict Bedridden Vet From Home
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have employed a new deplorable ploy to swipe the home of a bedridden 84-year-old Army veteran by brutally labeling him a liar, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
In shocking new court papers, the powerhouse Hollywood couple charged that Carl Westcott is a conniving “self-serving” businessman when he allegedly signed a purchase agreement for his $15 million home under the influence of pain medication and then changed his mind.
“To distract from the legal issues in the case, Westcott has recently attempted to put emotion over law, falsely promoting this case in the national press as supposedly involving a veteran on painkillers who was not aware of the consequences of his actions in the days following a back surgery,” the couple’s lawyer snarled in a blistering court brief leading up to the trial later this month.
“However, none of these facts, sponsored by Westcott’s publicity team, are remotely true,” the documents charged. “As the Court will hear at trial, not a single witness including multiple treating physicians, Westcott’s own sons, his long-term girlfriend, and his real estate broker believed in July 2020 that Westcott lacked capacity to sell his house.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the cold-hearted couple’s business manager, Bernie Gudvi, door-stepped the convalescing veteran just days after back surgery to personally convince him to sell the 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom spread in Montecito, California.
Westcott, who suffers from Huntington’s Disease, said he realized his mistake when the painkillers wore off and said he wanted to rescind the contract – but the couple’s agent threatened to drag the vet to court.
Westcott responded by filing his own lawsuit against Gudvi who is acting on behalf of the Roar singer and her Lord of the Rings lapdog boyfriend.
The bare-knuckle brawl got nastier when Perry and Bloom accused Westcott’s family of trying to villainize them in public by releasing photographs of the ailing bedridden businessman, according to documents filed on August 14.
“Realizing that all the evidence shows that Westcott’s claims are an after-the-fact attempt to rescind a valid contract, Westcott has tried to distort the facts and present a narrative of a currently hospitalized veteran forced out of his cherished home,” the couple’s hired gun lawyer, Eric V. Rowen, hissed in court documents.
“However, this case is not about Westcott’s current medical state in 2023, which justly warrants sympathy; it is about whether Westcott was competent to sell his house more than three years ago.”
What’s more, the penny-pinching couple worth nearly $400 million combined want Westcott to pay the legal fees, plus the “loss-of-use value” and damages incurred by “Gudvi’s principal" — aka Perry and Bloom.
Brian Holzman, the nephew of the now deceased Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, called the I Kissed A Girl songstress an “evil woman” when he heard about her latest ghoulish attempt to evict another elderly person.
Holzman believes his 89-year-old auntie’s 2018 death was related to the stress she endured trying to save the convent Perry eventually purchased from the Los Angeles Archdiocese for $14.5 million.
“It sounds like she is at it again,” Holzman said bitterly. “She is who she is, and she’s going to do what she’s going to do. It’s all about money and greed!”