Katy Perry Seeks $5.3 Million in Damages From 84-Year-old Vet in War Over Mansion

Alleged property snatcher Katy Perry seemed to be playing fast and loose with the truth in her fight to swipe a $15 million home from a bedridden 84-year-old Army veteran, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

Shocking court documents revealed how the aging pop tart wants to smack Carl Westcott with $2.67 million in damages for lost rental income on the Santa Barbara, California, home she bought from him, plus $2.66 million after she was allegedly forced to rent out a different property in the area.

But in a sworn deposition, Perry admitted she planned to reside in the $15 million mansion – not use it as a rental property. Westcott’s lawyer even accused Perry of “intentionally” withholding evidence.