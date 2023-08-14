Alleged property snatchers Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom tried to hide their names from the bombshell lawsuit exposing their heartless battle to wrest a mansion from a bed-ridden 83-year-old Army veteran, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The nefarious smoke and mirrors act was laid bare in a June 2021 motion filed by their rep, Bernie Gudvi, seeking to remove the couple’s names from the lawsuit’s caption and replace it with the Roar singer’s real estate firm, “Bird Nest LLC.”

But the lawyer for Carl Westcott who filed the lawsuit claiming he was under the influence of pain medication when he signed the $15 million purchase agreement, objected to the motion charging the A-listers were playing a game of public relations hide-and-seek.