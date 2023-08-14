'Negative Publicity:' Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Tried to Hide Their Names in Battle With Vet Over $15 Million Home, Lawyer Claims
Alleged property snatchers Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom tried to hide their names from the bombshell lawsuit exposing their heartless battle to wrest a mansion from a bed-ridden 83-year-old Army veteran, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The nefarious smoke and mirrors act was laid bare in a June 2021 motion filed by their rep, Bernie Gudvi, seeking to remove the couple’s names from the lawsuit’s caption and replace it with the Roar singer’s real estate firm, “Bird Nest LLC.”
But the lawyer for Carl Westcott who filed the lawsuit claiming he was under the influence of pain medication when he signed the $15 million purchase agreement, objected to the motion charging the A-listers were playing a game of public relations hide-and-seek.
“What’s really going on in the Motion is a veiled attempt by Katy Perry to avoid the negative publicity associated with her attempt to force an ill and elderly man in his 80s to sell her a house he had just purchased and moved into less than 2 months after Katy Perry decided she wanted to buy it,” Westcott lawyer Andrew J. Thomas stated in a blistering reply.
Thomas charged the Dark Horse singer was still licking her wounds following a successful four-year legal battle to evict two elderly nuns from the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary order from their convent.
Some believe the battle led to the stress-related death of 89-year-old Sister Catherine Rose Holzman, who dramatically keeled over during a 2018 court hearing related to the case.
“Against the backdrop of the highly publicized prior lawsuit that Katy Perry started in 2014 in this Court …. it’s no surprise that her entertainment agent, Mr. Gudvi, apparently no longer wishes to be the named defendant in this case,” Thomas stated in court documents. “Yet Katy Perry does not want her name in the caption either. Instead, she wants to substitute an obscure LLC for Mr. Gudvi in the caption.”
“The function of this Court is to apply the law, not to cater to the whims of celebrities, much less ones who present the Court with false information as the basis of their Motion. The Motion should be denied.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gudvi door-stepped the convalescing veteran just days after back surgery to personally convince him to sign purchase agreement for the 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom spread.
Westcott, who also suffers from Huntington’s Disease, realized his mistake when the painkillers wore off and wanted to rescind the contract – but the couple’s agent threatened to drag the elderly vet to court.
Thomas points out both Perry and her lapdog Lord of the Rings fiancé — not Bird Nest LLC. — personally wrote a gushing letter trying to get Westcott "to change his mind.”
Thomas charges the attempt to change the caption of the lawsuit to Bird Nest LLC., amounts to alleged “perjury” since Perry and Bloom were already established as the couple trying to purchase the home.