Kennedy Scion Maria Shriver Dragged Into Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Real Estate Lawsuit With Elderly Vet

Accused property snatchers Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are dragging California’s former First Lady Maria Shriver into the real estate court battle in a desperate bid to wrest a mansion from an 83-year-old Army vet, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The A-list couple is trying to shoot down claims that Carl Westcott was in the throes of dementia and under the influence of back surgery pain medication when their business rep, Bernie Gudvi, got him to sign a $15 million purchasing agreement.

Referring to Westcott as a “deal junkie” with “extraordinary real estate experience,” the Roar singer and her Lord of the Rings fiancé charged the homeowner was trying to flip the house for a cool $3.75 million profit by selling it Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife.