Kennedy Scion Maria Shriver Dragged Into Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Real Estate Lawsuit With Elderly Vet
Accused property snatchers Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are dragging California’s former First Lady Maria Shriver into the real estate court battle in a desperate bid to wrest a mansion from an 83-year-old Army vet, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The A-list couple is trying to shoot down claims that Carl Westcott was in the throes of dementia and under the influence of back surgery pain medication when their business rep, Bernie Gudvi, got him to sign a $15 million purchasing agreement.
Referring to Westcott as a “deal junkie” with “extraordinary real estate experience,” the Roar singer and her Lord of the Rings fiancé charged the homeowner was trying to flip the house for a cool $3.75 million profit by selling it Arnold Schwarzenegger’s ex-wife.
“Before any surgery or pain killers, Westcott realized the profit available through a sale of the Montecito (California) house and began to negotiate the sale of the property,” stated the court documents filed by the couple’s lawyer Eric V. Rowen.
“Indeed, before Gudvi came along, Westcott negotiated with a broker representing Maria Shriver, first offering to sell for $13 million, then $13.5 million, and finally $15 million. In other words, before any surgery or pain killers, Westcott set the $15 million sale price with a different proposed buyer.”
The bombshell allegations were laid bare in court documents seeking to expel the testimony of Westcott’s expert witness, Dr. Gary W. Small, who determined the founder of 1-800-Flowers was suffering from dementia when he signed the document in 2020.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gudvi door-stepped the convalescing veteran just days after back surgery to personally convince him to sell the 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom spread.
Westcott, who suffers from Huntington’s Disease, realized his mistake when the painkillers wore off and said he wanted to rescind the contract – but the couple’s agent threatened to drag the elderly vet to court. Westcott responded by filing his own lawsuit.
The bare-knuckle brawl recently got nastier when Perry and Bloom accused Westcott’s family of trying to villainize them in public by releasing photographs of the ailing bedridden businessman to the media, according to documents filed on August 14.
“Gudvi sympathizes with Westcott’s current medical condition, but it is not relevant to the issue in this litigation—whether Westcott was competent to sell his house more than three years ago,” the court documents stated. “Westcott’s circulation of photos of him in a facility in his current state is intended to distract from the legal issue, and they are neither relevant nor productive for resolving this case.”
The couple charged Westcott in 2020 and repeatedly pushed his real estate broker to find out if they would accept the $15 million counteroffer.
“Indeed, seven days after his surgery, Westcott flew from Texas and went to the property where he again was in communication with his broker about the property inspection and the anticipated $15 million sale before expediting the inspection to attend a dinner engagement with a private chef,” the document states.
“Westcott’s family, girlfriend, and broker all have testified that they did not believe in 2020 that Westcott lacked capacity at the time he sold the Montecito home....”
The documents charge Westcott backed away from the deal after his girlfriend was unable to find a “substitute home” and was concerned about the “capital gains taxes” generated by the sale.