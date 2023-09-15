Katy Perry ‘Shocked’ 84-Year-Old Bedridden Vet’s Family After Demanding $5.3 Million in Damages Over Mansion War
The family of the bedridden veteran feuding with Katy Perry over the sale of his $15 million mansion is "surprised" and "sad" the pop star is demanding $5.3 million from the 84-year-old after claiming she lost out on renting the property she once claimed she had every intention of raising her family with Orlando Bloom in.
Sources close to Carl Westcott's loved ones tell RadarOnline.com, “The family has been through so much, and to be slapped with additional fees as a loss of income for her inability to lease the property out came as quite the surprise."
The insider added that the Westcotts were shocked to learn that Perry planned on renting out the 1-800-Flower founder's former beloved pad since she “had written to Carl that she and Orlando intended to raise their family there" and said under oath that it would not be used as a rental.
The home was actually special to the aging veteran, we're told, who suffers from Huntington’s disease, which slowly attacks areas of the brain like dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Perry's latest move in the ongoing legal war was "shocking for them and very sad as this was the place their father intended to die,” the source revealed, adding that Westcott is “now in a home rather than being around his family in the home he loved.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Westcott is gearing up for trial over the 2020 sale of his Santa Barbara mansion, purchased by the I Kissed a Girl singer and her Lord of The Rings fiancé in 2020. According to him, he was tricked into selling his property when he was on painkillers while recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
He said that after the pain medications wore off, he changed his mind — but when he approached Perry and Bloom's agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."
RadarOnline.com broke the story — the A-list couple sent Westcott a letter, pulling the baby card and expressing their desire to grow their family in the mega-mansion, making Perry's latest rental loss claim that more bizarre.
“We are writing this letter to you to express our appreciation with regard to your agreement to sell your property to us and to communicate our joy at being able to call it our home,” the letter obtained by this outlet read. “As you know, we are expecting a baby next month and know that this will be the best place to bring her home to and raise her in.”
In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the Fireworks singer claimed she was owed $2.67 million in damages for lost rental income on the property.
“Prior to last month, the only damages Ms. Perry claimed were $2,670,000 in alleged lost rents that she claims she would have earned by renting out Mr. Westcott’s house if he had sold it to her in due course in July 2020 when the subject contract was signed,” Westcott's lawyer said in a recent court filing, in which he sought to depose Perry again.
She's also coming for an additional $2.66 million, claiming she was forced to rent out a different property in Santa Barbara for $75k per month after buying Westcott's sprawling mansion.
Here's the kicker: the megastar — whose net worth is estimated at $330 million — wants damages for everything from the rental, including her cable bill!
“In addition to the $2,670,000 in damages she is claiming for rental income she allegedly lost by not receiving title to Mr. Westcott’s home in 2020, she has produced a lease dated August 20, 2021, for property with the address redacted and with monthly rent of $75,000 and claims an additional $2,669,682 in damages for everything from rent to the cable TV bill at the leased house,” the documents read.
Westcott is going after Perry and Bloom's business agent, Bernie Gudvi, who denied any allegations of wrongdoing.
The singer and her movie star beau are not named as defendants; however, Perry is set to take the stand when the case goes to trial on September 27.