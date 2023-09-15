Katy Perry ‘Shocked’ 84-Year-Old Bedridden Vet’s Family After Demanding $5.3 Million in Damages Over Mansion War

The family of the bedridden veteran feuding with Katy Perry over the sale of his $15 million mansion is "surprised" and "sad" the pop star is demanding $5.3 million from the 84-year-old after claiming she lost out on renting the property she once claimed she had every intention of raising her family with Orlando Bloom in.

Sources close to Carl Westcott's loved ones tell RadarOnline.com, “The family has been through so much, and to be slapped with additional fees as a loss of income for her inability to lease the property out came as quite the surprise."