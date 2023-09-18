Read Katy Perry's Shocking Deposition Where She Struggles to Recall How Many Homes She Owns in War Over 84-Year-old Vet's Mansion
Katy Perry seems to be playing the confused poor little rich girl instead of the cunning real-estate prospector accused of snatching up property throughout southern California, bombshell deposition transcripts obtained by RadarOnline.com showed.
The Roar singer’s alleged behavior was shockingly laid bare in her long-running court battle to swipe a $15 million Santa Barbara home from a bedridden 84-year-old Army veteran, Carl Westcott.
Court documents revealed the aging pop tart and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, want to smack Westcott with $2.66 million in damages after she was allegedly forced to rent out a different property in the Santa Barbara area — even though she owns THREE nearby properties.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Hollywood power couple’s business manager, Bernie Gudvi, has been accused of door-stepping the convalescing Army veteran just days after he had back surgery to allegedly convince him to sell the 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom spread.
Westcott, who has Huntington’s Disease, realized his mistake when the painkillers wore off and said he wanted to rescind the contract – but the couple’s agent threatened to drag the vet to court. Westcott, instead, filed a lawsuit.
But Perry surprised Westcott’s lawyer last month by strategically claiming she paid $75,000 per month in rent from September 2020 to November 2023 because she had nowhere else to stay during the court battle.
The move backfired because during an April 4 deposition, Perry, 38, admitted under oath she owned three other homes in the area.
Perry, who is worth an estimated $330 million, also tacked on other living expenses that included $78k for domestic help, $145k for gardening, $50k for security, $53k for electricity, $8k for cable and internet, and $6k for pool maintenance.
Westcott’s renowned attorney, Andrew J. Thomas, immediately spotted the canard and filed court documents detailing Perry's deposition and a motion to interrogate the double-talking I Kissed A Girl singer for a second time.
- Accused Property Snatchers Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Sink to New Low in Bid to Evict Bedridden Vet From Home
- Katy Perry ‘Shocked’ 84-Year-Old Bedridden Vet’s Family After Demanding $5.3 Million in Damages Over Mansion War
- Katy Perry Seeks $5.3 Million in Damages From 84-Year-old Vet in War Over Mansion
“Keep in mind, Ms. Perry testified at deposition that she already owns three other houses in Santa Barbara that she stays at when she is not working in Los Angeles,” Thomas noted before laying out Perry’s deposition.
When asked how many homes she owned in Santa Barbara, the befuddled Perry replied, “One, two, three -- wait. Hold on. Three.”
When asked if she owned the homes sequentially, Perry stated, “Sequentially, I mean, I own them now, and I owned them then. I guess so.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
When Thomas asked where she lived in 2012, the singer replied, “Well, in 2012, I was -- these houses were -- well, two out of those three houses were like second houses, like weekend houses… And then but mostly living in Los Angeles.”
Under further questioning, Perry admitted she barely stayed in the Santa Barbara home where she claims to have paid $75,000 a month.
“Since buying my first house, I think in 2012, I would stay there whenever I was home when I was not working or on weekends or for fun or whatever, but mostly living in Los Angeles,” she admitted.