Sons of Bedridden Vet, 84, Locked in Katy Perry Mansion War 'Shocked' After Being Kicked Out of Hearing

The family of the 84-year-old vet locked in a feud with Katy Perry over his $15 million mansion were kicked out of the courtroom after traveling more than a thousand miles to represent their bedridden patriarch during day one of the legal proceeding. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Carl Westcott 's sons were forced to leave the Los Angeles hearing on Wednesday, but his famous daughter-in-law, Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott , was allowed to stay.

We're told the brothers were "shocked" to learn they were prohibited from staying for opening arguments since they were there to represent their ailing father, whose health issues have made him unable to travel. Carl has Huntington's disease, which affects the brain similarly to Alzheimer's and dementia.

Perry's attorneys allegedly asked Carl's lawyers to identify the veteran's family members present at the hearing before demanding Kameron's husband, Court, and his brother, Chart, be banished. Carl's sons are set to testify but were unaware they would be banned from sitting in on the legal proceedings.

"By removing us from the courtroom, they are trying to try my father in absentia and deprive him of his Sixth Amendment rights," Chart told RadarOnline.com.