Katy Perry Denies Allegation She Has 'Personal Disgust' for Elderly in Mansion War With $84-Year-Old Vet: 'None of Those Claims Are True'

As this outlet reported, Perry was dragged into the legal battle over the 2020 sale of 1-800-Flower founder Carl Westcott's Santa Barbara mansion, purchased by the singer and her Lord of The Rings fiancé, Orlando Bloom. He claimed he was tricked into selling his property by Perry and Bloom's business agent, Bernie Gudvi, while on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.

After the Firework hitmaker came for $2.6 million in damages, sources close to Westcott's loved ones accused her of having "personal disgust" for the elderly and those who served the county — accusations that Perry's attorney, Jay Cooper, won't stand for.