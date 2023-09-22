Katy Perry Denies Allegation She Has 'Personal Disgust' for Elderly in Mansion War With $84-Year-Old Vet: 'None of Those Claims Are True'
Katy Perry is firing back at claims she has "personal disgust of the elderly, mentally ill, and veterans," with the pop star's lawyer telling RadarOnline.com that her reason for pursuing legal action against an 84-year-old vet is "about an enforcement of a real estate contract and nothing more."
As this outlet reported, Perry was dragged into the legal battle over the 2020 sale of 1-800-Flower founder Carl Westcott's Santa Barbara mansion, purchased by the singer and her Lord of The Rings fiancé, Orlando Bloom. He claimed he was tricked into selling his property by Perry and Bloom's business agent, Bernie Gudvi, while on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
After the Firework hitmaker came for $2.6 million in damages, sources close to Westcott's loved ones accused her of having "personal disgust" for the elderly and those who served the county — accusations that Perry's attorney, Jay Cooper, won't stand for.
Cooper charged Perry and her team "have never heard of any negativity with regard to Katy and her social interactions with anybody," issuing a statement exclusively to RadarOnline.com insisting, "None of those claims are true whatsoever."
He further stated, "Katy has never, under any circumstances, at any time, ever made negative or disparaging remarks about the elderly, mentally ill or veterans. Katy herself has been involved in substantial charitable efforts on behalf of many less fortunate individuals in our society."
Regarding the insider's accusation that they claimed was "exemplified by the $225M sale of her catalog" and her already existing "vast financial resources," Cooper said that "the sole reason Katy Perry is pursuing litigation is that she entered into a written contract with Mr. Westcott, who was perfectly competent at the time, for a home that she wishes to live in with her family."
However, as RadarOnline.com pointed out, Perry accused Westcott of owing her $2.6 million related to the income she said she could have made if she had rented out the bedridden businessman's home after buying it.
Perry's attorney accuses either Westcott or his family — which includes RHOD star Kameron Westcott— of having "seller’s remorse."
Cooper claims the Westcotts are "carrying on a major PR campaign in the press to besmirch Ms. Perry," adding, "Sadly, it seems that Mr. Westcott and his family feel that they can get more money for the very same house that they sold to Ms. Perry from someone else."
Interestingly enough, RadarOnline.com was told by an insider close to the vet's family, "This was the place their father intended to die."
The American Idol judge's lawyer wants the public to know that she's not the only wealthy person in the situation, pointing out that Westcott's "net worth is understood to be more than a Billion Dollars," and listing off his communications company that he allegedly sold for $400 million.
Cooper says the legal war "is really all about an enforcement of a real estate contract and nothing more."
Westcott sued Perry and Bloom's business agent over the mansion transaction. While the A-list couple are not named as defendants, Perry will testify during the trial, which is set to kick off on September 27.
RadarOnline.com is told Westcott's reality star daughter-in-law and his son will be in the courtroom to face the pop star when she takes the witness stand. Sources say they want to be there to represent the family patriarch since he is unable to be present due to his health issues.