Katy Perry to Face 84-Year-Old Bedridden Vet's Family in Court, 'RHOD' Star Plans to Watch Pop Star Testify Against Her Ailing Father-in-Law

All eyes will be on Katy Perry when she takes the stand in the $15 million mansion war against the 84-year-old veteran, but no stare will burn as much as the one coming from Carl Westcott's family.

Sources connected to the 1-800-Flowers founder's loved ones told RadarOnline.com exclusively that his famous daughter-in-law, The Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott, and his son, Court, will be in the courtroom to represent the bedridden vet when the case goes to trial next week.

Our insiders say that Kameron and Court will be at the trial to watch Perry testify against the family's patriarch, who has Huntington’s disease, which slowly attacks areas of the brain like dementia or Alzheimer’s.