Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Katy Perry
Exclusive

Katy Perry to Face 84-Year-Old Bedridden Vet's Family in Court, 'RHOD' Star Plans to Watch Pop Star Testify Against Her Ailing Father-in-Law

katy perry testify veteran mansion trial kameron westcott
Source: MEGA; @kameronwestcott/Instagram

'RHOD' Star Kameron Westcott is the ailing veteran's daughter-in-law.

By:

Sep. 22 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

All eyes will be on Katy Perry when she takes the stand in the $15 million mansion war against the 84-year-old veteran, but no stare will burn as much as the one coming from Carl Westcott's family.

Sources connected to the 1-800-Flowers founder's loved ones told RadarOnline.com exclusively that his famous daughter-in-law, The Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott, and his son, Court, will be in the courtroom to represent the bedridden vet when the case goes to trial next week.

Our insiders say that Kameron and Court will be at the trial to watch Perry testify against the family's patriarch, who has Huntington’s disease, which slowly attacks areas of the brain like dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry vet
Source: @kameronwestcott/Instagram; MEGA

The case is set for trial on September 27.

As RadarOnline.com reported, the RHOD's father-in-law is headed to trial over the 2020 sale of his Santa Barbara mansion, purchased by the I Kissed a Girl singer and her fiancé Orlando Bloom in 2020. According to Westcott, he was tricked into selling his property when he was on painkillers while recovering from a six-hour back surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

He said that after the pain medications wore off, he changed his mind — but when he approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."

The famous couple even wrote Westcott a letter, in which they pulled the baby card, revealing they wanted to raise their family in the home.

katy perry vet
Source: @kameronwestcott/Instagram

We're told Westcott's family will be in the courtroom to hear Katy give her testimony.

Article continues below advertisement

“We are writing this letter to you to express our appreciation with regard to your agreement to sell your property to us and to communicate our joy at being able to call it our home,” the letter obtained by this outlet read. “As you know we are expecting a baby next month and know that this will be the best place to bring her home to and raise her in.”

However, at some point, Perry appeared to change her tune.

MORE ON:
Katy Perry

RadarOnline.com broke the news — the American Idol judge claims Westcott owes her a whopping $2.67 million in damages for the loss of income from being unable to rent out his mansion. But in her April deposition, Perry claimed she never intended to rent out the property, nor did she allude to it in her letter to him.

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry letter
Source: RadarOnline.com

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom wrote the vet a letter, saying they wanted to raise their daughter in the home.

Sources said the Westcott family was "shocked" and "sad" over Perry's money demand.

“The family has been through so much, and to be slapped with additional fees as a loss of income for her inability to lease the property out came as quite the surprise," the insider told RadarOnline.com.

Perry's move in the ongoing legal battle was "shocking for them and very sad as this was the place their father intended to die,” the source revealed, adding that Westcott is “now in a home rather than being around his family in the home he loved.”

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry mansion lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Westcott sued Perry and Bloom's business agent, Bernie Gudvi, who acted on behalf of the famous couple.

Westcott sued Perry and Bloom's business agent, Bernie Gudvi, who denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

The Last Friday Night singer and her movie star beau are not named as defendants; however, Perry will testify during the trial set to kick off on September 27.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.