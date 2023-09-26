'So Much Stress': Katy Perry Mansion Battle With 84-Year-Old Veteran Has Affected 'RHOD' Star Kameron Westcott's Marriage
Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott's marriage has been affected by her father-in-law's mansion war with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, with the Bravo alum telling RadarOnline.com that the legal battle has put her marriage and family under "so much stress."
As this outlet reported, Carl Westcott sued the A-list couple's business agent, claiming he was tricked into selling the $15 million home he hoped to die in while on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
Kameron got candid about the toll Carl's legal feud has taken on their family, especially her husband, Court, who she said doesn't want to be in the public eye. Not only have they been raising their young children, but Court has also been balancing his full-time job and working with Carl's lawyers while caring for his dying father.
The aging veteran is bedridden and has Huntington's disease, which affects memory loss like dementia or Alzheimer's. Kameron admitted that their marriage has struggled with all the added stress of the highly-anticipated courtroom showdown, in which Perry will testify, and being there for Carl during his final days.
She said their relationship "has been affected" as they try to balance everything, revealing they fear Carl won't live to see the outcome of the legal war.
As this outlet reported, Kameron and her family gave Carl a tearful goodbye before leaving him in Dallas to travel to Los Angeles for the hearing on Wednesday. RadarOnline.com was told that Court got emotional when leaving Carl as "he doesn’t know when his father will die."
Kameron said they fear he might not make it through the trial, but they will "100% still fight for Carl’s justice and honor” if the inevitable happens before the judge makes a decision.
Kameron and her husband will be present for opening statements, with the RHOD star revealing she plans to be in the courtroom when the pop star takes the stand; however, she tells RadarOnline.com that she'll be traveling back and forth from Dallas to L.A. since she'll be taking care of the kids while Court focuses on his father's trial.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the RHOD's father-in-law is headed to court over the 2020 sale of his mansion, purchased by the I Kissed a Girl singer and her fiancé Orlando Bloom in 2020.
Carl said that after the pain medications wore off, he changed his mind — but when he approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."
The famous couple even wrote Carl a letter, in which they pulled the baby card, revealing they wanted to raise their family in the home; however, Perry threw everyone for a loop when she claimed Carl owed her $2.67 million in damages for the loss of income from being unable to rent out his mansion.
Perry never mentioned she intended to rent out the property in her April deposition, nor did she allude to it in her letter to him.
Kameron accused the singer of "taking advantage" of her ailing father-in-law — but Perry's attorney told RadarOnline.com that "the sole reason Katy Perry is pursuing litigation is that she entered into a written contract with Mr. Westcott, who was perfectly competent at the time, for a home that she wishes to live in with her family."