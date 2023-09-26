'So Much Stress': Katy Perry Mansion Battle With 84-Year-Old Veteran Has Affected 'RHOD' Star Kameron Westcott's Marriage

Real Housewives of Dallas star Kameron Westcott's marriage has been affected by her father-in-law's mansion war with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, with the Bravo alum telling RadarOnline.com that the legal battle has put her marriage and family under "so much stress."

As this outlet reported, Carl Westcott sued the A-list couple's business agent, claiming he was tricked into selling the $15 million home he hoped to die in while on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.