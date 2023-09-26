Katy Perry Mansion War: 'RHOD' Star Kameron Westcott Fears 84-Year-Old Father-in-Law Won't Live Through Legal Battle
As Katy Perry prepares to take the stand in the legal battle against an 84-year-old veteran over the sale of his $15 million mansion, his family tells RadarOnline.com they were forced to give him a tearful goodbye before traveling to Los Angeles for the upcoming trial and fear he might not live through it.
Carl Westcott is the aging 1-800-Flowers founder who claimed Perry and her famous fiancé, Orlando Bloom, stole his Santa Barbara home out from under him, with their business partner allegedly convincing him to sell the property in 2020 while he was on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
RadarOnline.com spoke to Kameron Westcott in an exclusive phone interview on Monday, and she didn't hold back about the stress the legal feud with the pop star has caused on her family. The Real Housewives of Dallas alum is Carl's daughter-in-law and revealed they got emotional when saying their recent goodbye because they never know if it will be the final time.
Kameron and her husband, Court, jumped on a plane on Tuesday from Dallas and will be present for day one of the hearing, set to kick off on Wednesday.
Kameron told RadarOnline.com they saw Carl on Sunday, and her husband cried because “he doesn’t know when his father will die.” She also revealed that she prepped her kids for that possibility, instructing them to give their grandfather a meaningful send-off.
As this outlet reported, Carl has Huntington’s disease, which slowly attacks areas of the brain like dementia or Alzheimer’s. He is bedridden and unable to be present in the courtroom for the trial due to his ailing health issues. We're told that is why Kameron and Court are hell-bent on facing Perry in court.
Kameron told us they are terrified Carl might not make it through the trial, revealing they would "100% still fight for Carl’s justice and honor” if the inevitable happens before the mansion battle ends.
The RHOD star said their emotional goodbye has added even more stress to the family as they have to take time away from his bedside to battle the pop singer and the Hollywood actor over the home, which this outlet was told is the house he wanted to die in.
Carl's family was forced to move him to Dallas to keep a watchful eye on the health-plagued patriarch. Kameron said it's "extremely important" for her and her husband to represent the entrepreneur in court.
"He’s such an honorable man. He’s worked his entire life and deserves to stay in his home,” Kameron told RadarOnline.com, adding, “It’s sad Katy is trying to take that from him.”
Carl claimed that once the pain medications wore off, he changed his mind about selling his mansion — but when he approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."
Westcott sued Perry and Bloom's business agent, Bernie Gudvi, who denied any allegations of wrongdoing.
The Last Friday Night singer and her Lord of the Rings beau are not named as defendants; however, Perry raised eyebrows when she accused Carl of owning her $2.67 million in damages for the loss of income from being unable to rent out his property. In her April deposition, the pop star said she never intended to rent out the property, nor did she allude to it in her letter to him, in which she told Carl she wanted to raise her family in the home.
Kameron is anxious to hear what Perry says under oath, telling RadarOnline.com she believes the singer took "advantage of his mental state" with the sale, calling her actions "disgusting."
Perry's attorney denies all allegations, saying the trial is "about an enforcement of a real estate contract and nothing more."