Katy Perry Mansion War: 'RHOD' Star Kameron Westcott Fears 84-Year-Old Father-in-Law Won't Live Through Legal Battle

As Katy Perry prepares to take the stand in the legal battle against an 84-year-old veteran over the sale of his $15 million mansion, his family tells RadarOnline.com they were forced to give him a tearful goodbye before traveling to Los Angeles for the upcoming trial and fear he might not live through it.

Carl Westcott is the aging 1-800-Flowers founder who claimed Perry and her famous fiancé, Orlando Bloom, stole his Santa Barbara home out from under him, with their business partner allegedly convincing him to sell the property in 2020 while he was on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.