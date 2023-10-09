Katy Perry's Las Vegas Residency and 'American Idol' Causes Delay in Mansion Battle With 84-Year-Old Bedridden Veteran
Katy Perry's mansion feud with an 84-year-old bedridden veteran will drag on longer than expected. RadarOnline.com can reveal the trial has been delayed until next month due to the pop star's Las Vegas residency and job as an American Idol judge.
The battle with the ailing 1-800-Flowers founder, Carl Westcott, will resume in a Los Angeles courtroom on November 3.
Perry, 38, has been ordered to testify; however, sources told RadarOnline.com that the date has not yet been set. As this outlet exclusively reported, the high-powered legal team representing the Fireworks singer's business agent desperately tried to argue that she was too busy being an "international pop star and a television icon" to take the witness stand — but the judge didn't buy it.
As this outlet reported, Westcott claims Perry and her famous fiancé Orlando Bloom stole his Santa Barbara home out from under him, with their business agent allegedly convincing him to sell the property in 2020 while he was on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
Westcott said that after the pain medications wore off, he changed his mind — but when he approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."
The aging entrepreneur sued the A-list couple's business agent, and the legal battle is getting nasty, with lawyers accusing Westcott's family of fabricating his health issues. He has Huntington’s Disease — which affects the brain like Alzheimer's or dementia — and is bedridden, preventing him from being present in court for the trial.
When Westcott's son, Court, 45, took the stand, sources said he was grilled about his father's deteriorating health. The attorney claimed Court and his loved ones "created the whole hullabaloo about Huntington's for this trial," an accusation that Westcott's son called "disgusting."
RadarOnline.com spoke exclusively to Court's wife, Real Housewives of Dallas alum Kameron Westcott, before the family flew to L.A. to represent their family's patriarch in court. Kameron told us it was "extremely important" for them to be present for the trial, revealing they fear the ailing businessman might not live through the high-profile legal ordeal.
We're told the court feud has put Westcott's family "under immense stress." To make matters worse, the Last Friday Night singer claims the Westcott Communications founder owes her $2.67 million in damages for the loss of income from being unable to rent out his property. In her April deposition, the pop star said she never intended to rent out the property, nor did she allude to it in her letter to him, in which she told Westcott she wanted to raise her family in the home.
Kameron is anxious to hear what Perry says under oath, telling RadarOnline.com she believes the singer took "advantage of his mental state" with the sale. Perry's attorney denies all allegations, saying the trial is "about an enforcement of a real estate contract and nothing more."