Katy Perry's Las Vegas Residency and 'American Idol' Causes Delay in Mansion Battle With 84-Year-Old Bedridden Veteran

As this outlet reported, Westcott claims Perry and her famous fiancé Orlando Bloom stole his Santa Barbara home out from under him, with their business agent allegedly convincing him to sell the property in 2020 while he was on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.

Westcott said that after the pain medications wore off, he changed his mind — but when he approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."