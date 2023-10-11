‘Soulless’: Katy Perry’s ‘Army of Enablers’ Will Sink to Any Low to Get Pop Star What She Wants in Mansion Battle, Says Vet’s Son

Katy Perry is being called out by one of the 84-year-old veteran's sons, who tells RadarOnline.com that her "army of enablers" will stop at nothing to get the pop star what she wants: his aging father's $15 million mansion.

Chart Westcott opened up about the brutal home war, in which his dad, Carl Westcott, claimed he was tricked into selling his beloved Montecito property to Perry and Orlando Bloom in 2020 when he was on painkillers and recovering from back surgery. After the medication wore off, he changed his mind — but when he approached the A-list couple's business agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."