'Shows Their Heartless Nature': 84-Year-Old Vet Hits Back at Katy Perry's Claims He Was Competent When He Sold His $15 Million Mansion
The 84-year-old bedridden veteran locked in a battle over the home he sold Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom is fighting back against accusations that he was competent when he signed a seller's contract in July 2020, with Carl Westcott's spokesperson telling RadarOnline.com that this is just another example "how low they will stoop" to get Perry what she wants "at any cost.“
This outlet broke the story — the attorneys repping Perry and Bloom's business agent in the ongoing legal battle accused Westcott's legal team of concealing the sale of his Dallas property, which he offloaded for $3.5 million months after he signed over his $15 million Santa Barbara mansion to the A-list couple.
They filed legal documents arguing that the Dallas sale contradicted Westcott's claim that he "lacked capacity to engage in real estate negotiations" when he gave Perry and Bloom his California home.
The 1-800-Flowers founder has Huntington's disease, and medical experts even testified that he was incapacitated and suffering from early Alzheimer/dementia symptoms brought on by the debilitating illness.
The aging businessman's family spokesperson slammed the latest filing, telling RadarOnline.com that despite the accusations, Perry's lawyers "know well that Mr. Westcott's Secretary held his power of attorney regarding the sale of the Dallas house."
"Their continued efforts to disregard Mr. Westcott’s mental illness, going so far as to accuse his family of ‘faking his Huntington’s Disease diagnosis’ shows their heartless nature," the spokesperson's response continued.
"Particularly in light of Katy Perry’s hypocritical self-proclaimed concern about mental illness. All while a world-renowned expert on Huntington’s Disease affirmed Mr. Westcott’s diagnosis back in 2015, 5 years prior to the dates in question. Katy Perry and her attorney’s continued disregard for Mr. Westcott’s brain disease and mental illness demonstrate how low they will stoop to get her what she wants at any cost.“
As this outlet reported, Westcott claims Perry and her famous fiancé stole his Santa Barbara home out from under him, with their business agent allegedly convincing him to sell the property in 2020 while he was on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
Westcott said that after the pain medications wore off, he changed his mind — but when he approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."
The pop star has been ordered to testify. RadarOnline.com can reveal that the trial has been paused until November 3 due to scheduling conflicts, including Perry's Las Vegas residency and her job as an American Idol judge.