ROAR! Katy Perry Accuses Aging Vet of Withholding Evidence Proving He Was Competent During Mansion Sale

Katy Perry is accusing an 84-year-old veteran of allegedly withholding smoking gun evidence in their court war over the sale of his $15 million mansion, Radaronline.com has exclusively learned.

In court documents obtained by this outlet, attorneys connected to the singer claim the now-bedridden Carl Westcott deftly negotiated and eventually sold his home in Dallas for $3.5 million just months after he signed a contract to sell his Santa Barbara mansion to the aging pop tart.

The legal team is vigorously trying to prove Westcott was competent when he signed a seller's contract in July 2020 despite medical experts testifying he was incapacitated and suffering from early Alzheimer/dementia symptoms triggered by the debilitating Huntington’s Disease.