ROAR! Katy Perry Accuses Aging Vet of Withholding Evidence Proving He Was Competent During Mansion Sale
Katy Perry is accusing an 84-year-old veteran of allegedly withholding smoking gun evidence in their court war over the sale of his $15 million mansion, Radaronline.com has exclusively learned.
In court documents obtained by this outlet, attorneys connected to the singer claim the now-bedridden Carl Westcott deftly negotiated and eventually sold his home in Dallas for $3.5 million just months after he signed a contract to sell his Santa Barbara mansion to the aging pop tart.
The legal team is vigorously trying to prove Westcott was competent when he signed a seller's contract in July 2020 despite medical experts testifying he was incapacitated and suffering from early Alzheimer/dementia symptoms triggered by the debilitating Huntington’s Disease.
“During discovery, Plaintiff Carl Westcott willfully withheld or concealed documents showing that he sold his Dallas home only three months after the Montecito (mansion) sale contract at issue in this case,” pit bull lawyer Eric V. Rowen stated in court documents.
As Radaronline.com reported, Perry’s hot shot business agent, Bernie Gudvi, allegedly doorstepped the ailing 1-800-Flowers founder in July 2020, just days after back surgery to personally convince him to sell the 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom spread.
Westcott said he realized his mistake when the painkillers wore off and anted to rescind the contract – but Gudvi allegedly threatened to drag the vet to court. Westcott preemptively sued Gudvi, whose lawyers now claim the Army vet is playing fast and loose with the truth.
And they have some — but not all — of the documents and testimony to allegedly prove it.
“The withheld documents also show that—despite Westcott’s claim that he lacked capacity to engage in real estate negotiations during July 2020—he was reducing the Dallas home’s sale price and showing it to prospective buyers around the time of his July 10, 2020, back surgery," Rowen stated.
“By failing to disclose these Dallas-related documents, which were requested by Gudvi during discovery, Westcott deprived Gudvi of highly relevant evidence bearing on his claims and defenses.”
The lawyer is asking a Los Angeles Superior Court judge presiding over the trial to issue an “adverse inference” ruling against Westcott – a legal term meaning the court could legally use the alleged infraction against the vet.
“Thus, Gudvi respectfully requests that the Court address Westcott’s discovery misconduct and find an adverse inference against Westcott with respect to his sale of the Dallas home: that he was engaged in real negotiations regarding the Dallas home on or about July 10, 2020, as corroborated by the Multiple Listing Service,” Rowen stated in documents.
The alleged misconduct could also help the Fireworks singer bid to slap Westcott with $2.6 million in damages for loss of income from being unable to rent out the property since the deal was signed.
The American Idol judge is expected to testify in November.