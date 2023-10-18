PHOTOS: Check Out The $15 Million Mansion Katy Perry's Viciously Arm Wrestling 84-Year-Old Bedridden Vet Over
Katy Perry is locked in a heated battle with an 84-year-old bedridden veteran over the sale of his mega-mansion, and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the $15 million Santa Barbara home, showing you exactly what they are fighting over.
The Fireworks singer, 38, and the aging 1-800-Flowers founder, Carl Westcott, are going head-to-head over the 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom house, which he claimed he was tricked into selling to the A-list couple in 2020 while on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
Westcott, who medical experts testified was incapacitated and suffering from early Alzheimer/dementia symptoms brought on by Huntington's disease, which he was diagnosed with in 2015, said when the painkillers wore off, he changed his mind. When the vet approached Perry and her fiancé Orlando Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."
The pop star has been dragged even deeper into the fight because she has been ordered to testify after claiming Westcott owes her $2.6 million related to the income she could have made if she had been able to rent out the bedridden businessman's home. Perry and Orlando claimed they wanted to raise a family in the mansion — a reason why they aren't giving up on taking over the property, despite Westcott's family revealing this was the home he wanted to live out his last days in.
RadarOnline.com obtained the photos showcasing the abundant property to give readers an insight into what Perry and Westcott are battling over and why neither party is willing to walk away from the mansion — despite the dragged-out and highly publicized trial.
The 9,285-square-foot property — now estimated to be worth $17.5 million — sits on 2.48 acres in the elite Montecito, CA, neighborhood, which includes neighbors like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and more.
Built in the 1930s, the mansion has cathedral ceilings, hardwood and stone floor and window coverings, heated flooring, and several fireplaces inside and out.
With views of the mountains and stunning ocean, Perry's wannabe dream home features a massive electric gate for privacy and to keep out unwanted guests.
The outside has a gorgeous pool, herb garden, and gorgeous roses with impeccable grounds that have been well looked after.
Inside is a state-of-the-art kitchen, a butler's pantry, and a massive wet bar for entertaining. A highlight of the home that's meaningful to Westcott's family is his office, where important business decisions went down. An honorable mention still hanging in the entrepreneur's office today is the sign that reads "Carl kicks a--."
As previously reported, Perry and Orlando fired off a letter to Westcott when he tried backing out of the deal. In the letter obtained by RadarOnline.com, the famous couple gushed over his property and expressed their desire to raise their daughter in his home. At the time, Daisy Dove Bloom, now 3, was not born.
“We are writing this letter to you to express our appreciation with regard to your agreement to sell your property to us and to communicate our joy at being able to call it our home,” the singer and her actor beau wrote. “As you know we are expecting a baby next month and know that this will be the best place to bring her home to and raise her in.”
Perry later shoved a wrench in their statement when she claimed Westcott owed her millions when she was unable to rent out his home despite failing to mention any rental plans in her sworn deposition or letter.
The trial has been intense, with attorneys accusing Westcott's family of faking his battle with Huntington's disease — a move that Carl's son, Chart, told RadarOnline.com "crossed the line."
The legal battle has been paused until November 3 due to scheduling conflicts, including Perry's Las Vegas residency and her job as an American Idol judge. Westcott's family is prepared to honor his legacy and continue the fight.
The pop star has been ordered to testify in the trial. The judge will set the date for her to take the witness stand once it resumes next month.