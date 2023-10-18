PHOTOS: Check Out The $15 Million Mansion Katy Perry's Viciously Arm Wrestling 84-Year-Old Bedridden Vet Over

Katy Perry is locked in a heated battle with an 84-year-old bedridden veteran over the sale of his mega-mansion, and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the $15 million Santa Barbara home, showing you exactly what they are fighting over.

The Fireworks singer, 38, and the aging 1-800-Flowers founder, Carl Westcott, are going head-to-head over the 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom house, which he claimed he was tricked into selling to the A-list couple in 2020 while on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.