Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Katy Perry
Exclusive

Katy Perry ‘Crossed Lines’ When She Accused Vet’s Family of Faking His Illness in $15 Million Mansion War, Says 84-Year-Old’s Son

katy perry disgust elderly mansion lawsuit veteran pp
Source: MEGA

Carl claims Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's business agent tricked him into selling his home to the A-list couple.

By:

Oct. 12 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Katy Perry took it too far when she attacked Carl Westcott's health, claiming his family "faked" his battle with Huntington's disease in the fight over the 84-year-old veteran's $15 million mansion.

RadarOnline.com spoke to the aging 1-800-Flowers founder's son, Chart Westcott, who told us this legal feud is about Carl, "especially now that they are trying to smear him."

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry vet mansion fight sons kicked out court hearing
Source: MEGA; Los Angeles Court Docs

The legal team accused Carl's family of faking his illness.

Chart revealed that Perry and her legal team "crossed lines with us, and I don’t take it lightly.”

As RadarOnline.com reported, Carl is in a bitter legal battle with Perry and Orlando Bloom's business agent over the 2020 sale of his Santa Barbara home, which he claimed he was tricked into selling to the A-list couple while on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Carl, who medical experts testified was incapacitated and suffering from early Alzheimer/dementia symptoms brought on by the debilitating illness, said when the painkillers wore off, he changed his mind. When the vet approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."

The pop star has been dragged even deeper into the fight because she has been ordered to testify after claiming Carl owes her $2.6 million related to the income she could have made if she had been able to rent out the bedridden businessman's home.

katy perry
Source: MEGA

Carl's family called Katy and her legal team "soulless."

Article continues below advertisement

Addressing the "huge emotional strain" this high-profile battle has been on his family, Chart told RadarOnline.com Perry and her legal minions sunk to a new low when they accused his family of faking Carl's illness during the trial, which kicked off earlier this month.

Calling the allegations "heinous," Carl's son insisted that the Firework singer's "army of enablers” is hell-bent "on getting her what she wants at any cost."

MORE ON:
Katy Perry

"They are soulless. All they want to do is fulfill Katy's selfish desires," Chart stated, adding the fight over his father's home — which we're told was the place he wanted to spend his last days in — is about Perry's "ego" and "selfishness."

Carl's family is prepared to protect his legacy, no matter what. Chart told us he would defend his dad's honor with "every force of strength in my body.”

Article continues below advertisement
katy perry mansion vet trial rhod kameron westcott
Source: MEGA;@kameronwescott/instagram

Carl's family warns they won't stop fighting the pop star and will defend the veteran's honor.

If they do win, they believe Perry and her team will appeal. “We're not going to stop," Chart revealed to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday. “We will be there. We’ll show up," adding that keeping the home was one of Carl's "last wishes."

Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.

Article continues below advertisement

The trial has been paused until November 3 due to scheduling conflicts, including Perry's Las Vegas residency and her job as an American Idol judge. The judge will set the date for the Roar singer's testimony when the trial resumes.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.