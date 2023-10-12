Katy Perry ‘Crossed Lines’ When She Accused Vet’s Family of Faking His Illness in $15 Million Mansion War, Says 84-Year-Old’s Son

Katy Perry took it too far when she attacked Carl Westcott's health, claiming his family "faked" his battle with Huntington's disease in the fight over the 84-year-old veteran's $15 million mansion.

RadarOnline.com spoke to the aging 1-800-Flowers founder's son, Chart Westcott, who told us this legal feud is about Carl, "especially now that they are trying to smear him."