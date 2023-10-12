Katy Perry ‘Crossed Lines’ When She Accused Vet’s Family of Faking His Illness in $15 Million Mansion War, Says 84-Year-Old’s Son
Katy Perry took it too far when she attacked Carl Westcott's health, claiming his family "faked" his battle with Huntington's disease in the fight over the 84-year-old veteran's $15 million mansion.
RadarOnline.com spoke to the aging 1-800-Flowers founder's son, Chart Westcott, who told us this legal feud is about Carl, "especially now that they are trying to smear him."
Chart revealed that Perry and her legal team "crossed lines with us, and I don’t take it lightly.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Carl is in a bitter legal battle with Perry and Orlando Bloom's business agent over the 2020 sale of his Santa Barbara home, which he claimed he was tricked into selling to the A-list couple while on painkillers and recovering from a six-hour back surgery.
Carl, who medical experts testified was incapacitated and suffering from early Alzheimer/dementia symptoms brought on by the debilitating illness, said when the painkillers wore off, he changed his mind. When the vet approached Perry and Bloom's real estate agent about the mistake, he received a letter from their attorney revealing they were "not willing to walk away" and he was "obligated to complete the sale."
The pop star has been dragged even deeper into the fight because she has been ordered to testify after claiming Carl owes her $2.6 million related to the income she could have made if she had been able to rent out the bedridden businessman's home.
Addressing the "huge emotional strain" this high-profile battle has been on his family, Chart told RadarOnline.com Perry and her legal minions sunk to a new low when they accused his family of faking Carl's illness during the trial, which kicked off earlier this month.
Calling the allegations "heinous," Carl's son insisted that the Firework singer's "army of enablers” is hell-bent "on getting her what she wants at any cost."
"They are soulless. All they want to do is fulfill Katy's selfish desires," Chart stated, adding the fight over his father's home — which we're told was the place he wanted to spend his last days in — is about Perry's "ego" and "selfishness."
Carl's family is prepared to protect his legacy, no matter what. Chart told us he would defend his dad's honor with "every force of strength in my body.”
If they do win, they believe Perry and her team will appeal. “We're not going to stop," Chart revealed to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday. “We will be there. We’ll show up," adding that keeping the home was one of Carl's "last wishes."
The trial has been paused until November 3 due to scheduling conflicts, including Perry's Las Vegas residency and her job as an American Idol judge. The judge will set the date for the Roar singer's testimony when the trial resumes.